Megamont Limited Joins Globoil India 2026 As Diamond Partner

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 12: Megamont Limited today announced its participation as a Sponsor and Diamond Partner at Globoil India 2026, the edible oil industry’s most established annual gathering, held from 29 September to 1 October 2026 at The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake. Megamont’s presence at the summit underlines the company’s commitment to the global edible oils and oilseeds trade, and its intent to deepen relationships with partners, buyers and policymakers from across the value chain. Megamont is represented by Mr. Sunil Jain (Business Head – Veg Oils and Pulses), and Mr. Tejas Patil (Director, Megamont Limited)

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- Megamont Limited has entered into a contract with Bunge India Pvt. Ltd. for the procurement of 250 MT of Soyabean Refined Oil, with an aggregate contract value of approximately INR 3.74 crore.

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- The contract further strengthens Megamont’s presence in the edible oils and agri-commodities segment and is aligned with the Company’s strategy of expanding its commodity trading portfolio through relationships with established market participants.

About Globoil India 2026

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Now in its 29th edition, Globoil India has established itself as a leading industry platform for the edible oils, oilseeds and allied agri-commodities sector in Asia, bringing together 2,000+ senior professionals from 60+ countries, including CEOs, traders, processors, importers, refiners, exchanges, associations and policymakers. The 2026 edition will feature 60+ global speakers across 28 sessions covering key themes such as commodity prices, global trade, sustainability, biofuels and the future of the food industry, supported by 98+ sponsors and partners along with the Globoil Awards 2026 Gala Night.

Megamont Limited as a Diamond Partner

Megamont Limited is participating at the Diamond Partner level, one of the highest sponsorship categories at Globoil India 2026. As a Diamond Partner and Sponsor, Megamont will gain enhanced brand visibility and opportunities to connect with senior decision-makers and participants across the global edible oil ecosystem. The participation will help the company strengthen existing relationships, explore new business opportunities, and gain deeper insights into developments shaping the international edible oils and commodity markets.

Management Comment

Mr. Tejas Patil (Director, Megamont Limited) “Being a Diamond Partner at Globoil India 2026 was a proud and significant moment for us at Megamont. Globoil brings together the entire edible oil ecosystem under one platform, creating a valuable opportunity to connect with global leaders, industry experts, partners and key stakeholders. Participating at this level allowed us to exchange perspectives on the evolving global market, understand emerging opportunities and strengthen relationships that are important to our growth.”

Mr Sunil jain, (Business Head – Veg Oils and Pulses), We are delighted to be part of this prestigious industry platform and look forward to building stronger partnerships and creating greater opportunities in the global edible oils and agri-commodities space. We sincerely thank the organisers, partners and everyone who took the time to connect with our team.”

About Megamont Limited

Megamont Limited is an international trading and supply-chain company engaged in sourcing and supplying industrial raw materials, metals, energy commodities, edible oils and agricultural commodities across global markets. The company operates across diverse product portfolios including edible oils and agri commodities, metals and mining resources, building materials, industrial chemicals and rubber, machinery and equipment, electronics and technology, energy and petrochemical products. With sourcing relationships across India, CIS, China, Brazil, South Africa, Russia and Europe, Megamont combines sourcing, trade structuring, trade finance, logistics and risk management to connect global producers with industrial and commercial buyers.

WWW.MEGAMONT.CO.IN | INFO@MEGAMONT.CO.IN | 0253 298 0955

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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