Meghna Hirawat Upadhyay Launches Alphaneon Studioz, Mahesh Bhatt, Zahrah Khan, Omkar Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Madhurima Tuli and others attend

Producer Meghna Hirawat Upadhyay has announced the launch of Alphaneon Studioz at an event held in Mumbai, a new production venture that marks an exciting step forward in her journey in the entertainment industry. The launch was accompanied by the announcement of an exciting slate of films, alongside Studio Head Kaveeta Agarwaal.

Adding to the occasion, Meghna also introduced Ticketmart, an all-new ticketing platform, marking another significant development in her entrepreneurial journey.

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Present were Mahesh Bhatt, Zahrah Khan, Omkar Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Madhurima Tuli, Terence Lewis, Saurabh Sachdeva, Kausar Munir, Snehil Dixit (BC Aunty), Salma Aagha, The Bhootni fame director Siddhant Sachdeva, Lekha Prajapati amongst others.

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With the launch of Alphaneon Studioz, Meghna aims to embark on a new chapter in film production, with a slate of upcoming projects set to take shape under the banner. Working alongside Kaveeta Agarwaal, the studio looks ahead to bringing engaging stories and fresh cinematic offerings to audiences.

The announcement of Ticketmart further expands the scope of the occasion, introducing a new platform in the ticketing space. Together, the two launches represent an exciting milestone, bringing film production and ticketing into focus as part of Meghna’s expanding presence in the entertainment ecosystem.

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An excited Meghna shares, "The launch of Alphaneon Studioz marks an exciting new chapter for me, driven by a passion for storytelling and a vision to create meaningful cinematic experiences. With Ticketmart, we are also taking a step towards new opportunities in the entertainment space. I look forward to building both ventures with purpose and ambition.”

The studio head Kaveeta Agarwaal adds, "Alphaneon Studioz presents an exciting opportunity to bring fresh stories and creative perspectives to the screen. I look forward to working with Meghna to shape a diverse and compelling slate of films that resonates with audiences and reflects our shared vision for cinema.”

Stay tuned for future announcements from Alphaneon Studioz.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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