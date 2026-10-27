DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Asian Champions Trophy 2026 Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Meghna Hirawat Upadhyay Launches Alphaneon Studioz, Mahesh Bhatt, Zahrah Khan, Omkar Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Madhurima Tuli and others attend

Meghna Hirawat Upadhyay Launches Alphaneon Studioz, Mahesh Bhatt, Zahrah Khan, Omkar Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Madhurima Tuli and others attend

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 04:17 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 27: Producer Meghna Hirawat Upadhyay has announced the launch of Alphaneon Studioz at an event held in Mumbai, a new production venture that marks an exciting step forward in her journey in the entertainment industry. The launch was accompanied by the announcement of an exciting slate of films, alongside Studio Head Kaveeta Agarwaal.

Advertisement

Adding to the occasion, Meghna also introduced Ticketmart, an all-new ticketing platform, marking another significant development in her entrepreneurial journey.

Advertisement

Present were Mahesh Bhatt, Zahrah Khan, Omkar Kapoor, Shaheer Sheikh, Madhurima Tuli, Terence Lewis, Saurabh Sachdeva, Kausar Munir, Snehil Dixit (BC Aunty), Salma Aagha, The Bhootni fame director Siddhant Sachdeva, Lekha Prajapati amongst others.

With the launch of Alphaneon Studioz, Meghna aims to embark on a new chapter in film production, with a slate of upcoming projects set to take shape under the banner. Working alongside Kaveeta Agarwaal, the studio looks ahead to bringing engaging stories and fresh cinematic offerings to audiences.

Advertisement

The announcement of Ticketmart further expands the scope of the occasion, introducing a new platform in the ticketing space. Together, the two launches represent an exciting milestone, bringing film production and ticketing into focus as part of Meghna’s expanding presence in the entertainment ecosystem.

An excited Meghna shares, "The launch of Alphaneon Studioz marks an exciting new chapter for me, driven by a passion for storytelling and a vision to create meaningful cinematic experiences. With Ticketmart, we are also taking a step towards new opportunities in the entertainment space. I look forward to building both ventures with purpose and ambition.”

The studio head Kaveeta Agarwaal adds, "Alphaneon Studioz presents an exciting opportunity to bring fresh stories and creative perspectives to the screen. I look forward to working with Meghna to shape a diverse and compelling slate of films that resonates with audiences and reflects our shared vision for cinema.”

Stay tuned for future announcements from Alphaneon Studioz.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts