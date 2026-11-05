Meghna Realty’s Upcoming Rs 800-Crore GDV Residential Vision With The Nature-Inspired Elemental Collective across Mumbai

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Meghna Realty, the real estate development brand of publicly listed Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited (MIIL), announces The Elemental Collective, a nature-inspired architectural collection representing a proposed residential development portfolio of approximately ₹800 crore in Gross Development Value (GDV).

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Beginning with six residential concepts across Mumbai, the collective is envisioned as a growing community of thoughtfully conceived residences. More addresses will join as Meghna Realty designs and develops new projects. Each will have its own identity, connected by a shared sensitivity to nature, place and the experience of living.

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At its heart is a simple belief: every place has a nature of its own, and architecture should begin by understanding it.

Every Place Has a Nature of Its Own

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The character of a place exists long before a building takes shape. It may be found in the presence of the sea, the surrounding landscape, the openness of a horizon or the quieter qualities of an established neighbourhood. These are not merely features of a location; they are the beginnings of an architectural conversation.

The Elemental Collective draws inspiration from these natural and contextual characteristics, exploring how they might inform the identity and experience of a building. Rather than applying a predetermined aesthetic, each development begins as an individual architectural exploration. The permanence of earth, the fluidity of water and the openness of air offer different starting points for design.

The intention is not to imitate nature, but to interpret it through architecture.

Where Nature Meets the Art of Living

The philosophy extends beyond appearance to the relationship between architecture, its surroundings and the people who inhabit it. Biophilic thinking forms part of this approach: a closer dialogue between the built and natural worlds, considered alongside privacy, residential comfort, wellness, recreation and everyday life.

For Meghna Realty, luxury is not defined by excess alone, but by the quality of thought behind a home—the balance between architectural individuality and the quieter pleasures of living.

Vishvā, Juhu — An Expression of Earth

Vishvā, Meghna Realty’s residential project in Juhu, offers an early expression of this thinking. Inspired by the elemental qualities of earth, its conceptual identity explores permanence, proportion and understated elegance. The grounded character of natural forms and the timeless appeal of classical architecture inform a contemporary residential direction sensitive to its address.

An ₹800 Crore Vision for Mumbai

With a proposed GDV of approximately ₹800 crore, the initial portfolio marks a significant step in Meghna Realty’s expansion across Mumbai’s residential redevelopment market. The Elemental Collective gives that growth a shared architectural philosophy without imposing a uniform design signature.

The collection begins with six concepts but is not limited to them. As new opportunities emerge, further residences are intended to join this growing community—each bringing a new interpretation of nature and place.

A Perspective from Meghna Realty

Vikram Lodha, Managing Director, Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited, said:

“Every location has something unique about it. We believe architecture should begin by recognising those qualities rather than overlooking them. With The Elemental Collective, we are establishing a design philosophy that draws inspiration from nature while allowing every development to have its own identity. What begins with six residential concepts is intended to grow into a larger community of homes, connected by a shared approach to architecture and living. The proposed ₹800 crore portfolio marks an important step in that journey.”

Meghna Realty’s luxury expansion builds upon its growing presence in Mumbai’s redevelopment market.

During 2026, the company announced the addition of approximately ₹600 crore in development potential across five projects, taking its previously announced overall pipeline beyond ₹1,000 crore in GDV.

The company’s strategy centers on redevelopment opportunities in established urban locations, combining professional project management, efficient approvals, contemporary design and disciplined execution.

Its portfolio also includes Meghna One, a biophilic commercial development in Wagle Estate, Thane, reflecting the company’s growing emphasis on integrating nature-inspired design with modern real estate.

Strong Stock-Market Journey Reflects Corporate Evolution

Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited, listed on the BSE and NSE under the trading symbol MIIL, has also recorded a notable stock-market journey over the past three completed calendar years.

Based on historical bonus-adjusted market data, the company’s share price appreciated approximately 180% in 2023, 219% in 2024 and 81% in 2025. These figures represent an approximate 16-fold cumulative increase between the end of 2022 and the end of 2025, subject to verification against exchange-adjusted historical prices.

This performance has coincided with the company’s expanding project portfolio, increasing market visibility and growing ambitions in Mumbai’s redevelopment sector. Share-price movements, however, are influenced by multiple factors and should not be attributed exclusively to operational developments.

With its proposed ₹800 crore luxury portfolio, Meghna Realty intends to build on this momentum by strengthening its presence in high-value residential micro-markets.

About Meghna Realty

Meghna Realty is the real estate development brand of Meghna Infracon Infrastructure Limited (MIIL), a publicly listed company focused on residential redevelopment and commercial real estate across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

Website: www.meghnarealty.com | BSE: 538668 | NSE: MIIL

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