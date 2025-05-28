MEIL Director Sudha Reddy Spotlights Telangana Culture At Miss World 2025 Gala

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 28: Philanthropist and prominent business leader Sudha Reddy opened the doors of her magnificent private residence, Mon Amour Palais to welcome an esteemed assembly of 108 international delegates for Miss World 2025, alongside Julia Morley CBE, Chairman and CEO of the Miss World Organisation. This intimate and unprecedented affair, the first of its kind held at the palatial estate, was a significant celebration of Indian culture, Telangana hospitality, and global humanitarianism.

The 'Beauty With A Purpose Gala', themed 'Midnight Pearls', saw Mon Amour Palais, nestled in Hyderabad's verdant Jubilee Hills, transformed into a resplendent showcase of Indian artistry. The event was meticulously orchestrated to pay tribute to the rich cultural heritage of Telangana and to underscore a steadfast dedication to global humanitarian efforts, reflecting the core values of the Miss World Organisation.

Upon arrival, guests were greeted with an elaborate grazing table, a modern interpretation of India's diverse culinary landscape, setting the tone for an evening of gastronomic excellence. The meticulously curated menu, adorned with a Khalil Gibran quote, "Beauty is not in the face, beauty is a light in the heart," celebrated the dynamic evolution of Indian cuisine. It artfully blended progressive Indian dishes with nuanced international influences, featuring reimagined Indian classics, delicate Asian infusions, and cherished European staples.

The event, masterfully curated by Khushi Singh of Percept Limited, evoked a sense of timeless elegance with its cascading floral and pearl arrangements, inspired by Hyderabad's sobriquet 'City Of Pearls', interwoven throughout the decor.

The evening also witnessed a conceptual cultural showcase featuring Tabla & Sons,

'Beauty With A Purpose' presentations besides the release of twenty-five rescued doves, symbolizing a unified hope for a brighter, more compassionate future.

Illustrious guests included luminaries from India's royal families, such as Maharani Radhika Raje Gaekwad of Baroda, Princess Krishna Kumari of Jodhpur, and Princess Pooja Padmaraje Patwardhan of Sangli. Also in attendance were Dr. Madhu Chopra, Neeta Lulla, Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary of Industries & Commerce, Government of Telangana, and Mrs. Lakshmi Puri, former Assistant Secretary-General of the United Nations.

The Miss World contestants expressed heartfelt gratitude for Sudha Reddy's gracious welcome and the invaluable opportunity to forge connections with one another in such an exquisite and welcoming setting. The event fostered a sense of camaraderie and global sisterhood, transcending cultural boundaries and creating lasting bonds.

