MelBet Announces Monami Ghosh as its New Brand Ambassador

KOLKATA, India, July 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The leading iGaming company, MelBet, is proud to announce the name of their new brand ambassador — Monami Ghosh. With over a decade of captivating performances across films, series, and television, Monami now brings her star power to MelBet, ready to entertain and engage players like never before. The collaboration between MelBet and her is a perfect match, combining MelBet's dynamic igaming platform with Monami's charisma, talent, and star appeal.

Advertisement

MelBet is delighted to have Monami Ghosh in the team and is confident that together they will create a unique experience to please all of the players with unforgettable emotions. Her energy and talent turn every event into a truly spectacular show.

A Captivating and Enchanting Show with Monami:

Advertisement

Monami will become the main character of the revolutionary MelBet Night Show. A project that promises to revolutionize the idea of entertainment. Something truly unique and exciting - an experience unlike anything the public has seen before. The players can follow MelBet's updates on social networks to know about the premieres of the show.

MelBet and Monami are ready to turn players' everyday routines into a bright adventure filled with passion, excitement, inspiration and unexpected discoveries and pleasant bonuses.

Advertisement

About Monami Ghosh

Monami Ghosh is a naturally charismatic and versatile individual, known for her sincere smile, infectious enthusiasm, and attentive presence. With a touch of mischief and charm, she brings positivity, warmth, and a sense of luck wherever she goes. In each of her appearances, she seems to create a new universe, filling it with passion and bright emotions. Her performance and genuine charisma made her a true guide to the world of inspiration and excitement. Her talent and magnetism have been proven by awards and recognition.

About MelBet

MelBet is an international company with 13 years of experience in the iGaming industry. Every month, over 4,00000 clients place bets on thousands of sporting events, play MelBet casino online and slot games from the best gambling software providers. The brand has an impeccable confirmed reputation, regularly runs lucrative promos and offers generous bonuses for players, including the MelBet app.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2727682/Monami_Ghosh_MelBet.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with PRNewswire and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)