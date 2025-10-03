MemeCore Boosts Student Engagement with Blockchain Workshop at GN Group of Institutes Greater Noida

Greater Noida, India – September 23, 2025. MemeCore, a Layer 1 blockchain focused on creating the world’s first memecoin-driven ecosystem, is expanding its reach in the education sector across India. After a successful launch at GNIOT in June 2025, where they introduced the concept of Meme 2.0 alongside an ₹82 lakh Ecosystem Grant Programme, the team was back in Greater Noida with an exciting initiative a hands-on workshop on blockchain and memecoins at the GN Group of Institutes, Greater Noida.

The workshop, titled “Learn Blockchain and Memecoins with MemeCore”, was conducted by blockchain educator Kalash Mamgain, who has been leading MemeCore’s efforts to engage students in India. Known for linking blockchain tech with practical opportunities, he’s become a familiar name in the Web3 education community in the country.

Workshop Highlights

The workshop gave students a hands-on look at MemeCore’s blockchain ecosystem, mixing theory with real-world experience. Students delved into MemeCore’s goal of creating a cultural and financial space focused on memes and memecoins. They learned how the $M token is used for transactions, governance, and rewards, and even took part in a live demo to set up their first MECO Wallet. Plus, they explored MemeX, a social launchpad that simplifies creating and trading memecoins, along with ANTS Maker, which encourages creativity and innovation in the ecosystem. More than just learning, students figured out how to earn community rewards by getting involved on MemeCore’s Discord and Telegram, making their Web3 experience really hands-on and practical.

Student Response

The turnout was impressive. A lot of participants were experiencing blockchain and memecoins up close for the first time, and the wallet setup was definitely a highlight.

Students were eager with questions about wallet security, how memecoins vary in the market, and potential long-term opportunities in Web3. Several expressed a desire to stay connected with MemeCore and follow updates on their social media channels.

One student remarked: “Before today, I thought memecoins were all just hype. Now, I see how MemeCore is making memes into real chances for us.”

Educator Perspective

During the workshop, Kalash Mamgain shared insights about MemeCore’s commitment to students:

“At GNIOT, we were all about introducing students to the vision behind Meme 2.0. Now at GN Group, the focus is on practical use from setting up wallets to using $M and interacting with MemeX. Once students take these steps, they see that blockchain isn’t just a theoretical concept, but a way to create, earn, and build. We want India’s youth to be at the forefront of Web3.”

Building on Previous Success

This workshop follows the June 17 event at GNIOT, which marked MemeCore’s entry into India and created quite a buzz with the ₹82 lakh Ecosystem Grant Programme announcement. The earlier event introduced ideas like Meme 2.0 and Proof of Meme (PoM), while the session at GN Group shifted the emphasis to hands-on onboarding and active student involvement.

By holding multiple events in such a short timeframe, MemeCore demonstrates its ongoing commitment to developing a network of student innovators and creators inspired by memes.

Looking Ahead

MemeCore has some exciting workshops lined up for Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Pune in the coming months. They're really focused on combining education with community perks and funding options, setting up a strong foundation for the next wave of student innovators and Web3 creators.

With educators like Kalash Mamgain leading this initiative, MemeCore is establishing itself not just as a blockchain platform, but as a cultural movement that harmonizes memes, creativity, and tech.

For young people in India, this isn’t just a chance to learn about blockchain. it’s a stepping stone to becoming pioneers in a new digital landscape.

About MemeCore

MemeCore is the first Layer 1 blockchain specifically designed for Meme 2.0 — a new paradigm in which meme coins evolve beyond speculative hype into long-term cultural and economic assets, powered by community-driven virality. MemeCore introduces the Viral Economy, rewarding both content virality and transaction activity to ensure that every meaningful interaction — whether social or on-chain — becomes part of a sustainable, value-generating ecosystem.

For more information, visit https://memecore.com

