DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Memory chip giant SK Hynix to raise USD29 billion in US ADR listing

Memory chip giant SK Hynix to raise USD29 billion in US ADR listing

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 02:53 PM Jun 24, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Seoul [Korea], June 24, (ANI): South Korean chip giant SK Hynix plans to raise around USD29 billion through the listing of American Depository Receipts (ADRs) on Nasdaq, Reuters reported.

Advertisement

The memory chip maker has seen its stock zoom more than 300 per cent this year due to exploding demand for advanced memory chips that are used in AI servers. The money could be used to expand its chip capacity as it widens its investor base.

Advertisement

The Korea Economic Daily reported that SK Hynix plans to issue shares in South Korea that will be deposited with Korea Securities Depository, serving as the underlying securities for the ADRs. The process to get listed in the US could be completed as soon as next month.

Advertisement

Shares of SK Hynix recovered on Wednesday and were up around 1 per cent after falling 12 per cent on Tuesday, along with its rival chip maker Samsung. The slump in the AI-related shares came on the back of broader concerns around the rising costs associated with the AI advancement, as companies spend hundreds of billions of dollars to ramp up the compute infrastructure.

The mammoth spending spree by hyperscalers like Amazon, Alphabet, and Microsoft has pushed the demand for high-bandwidth memory chips made by companies like SK Hynix to an all-time high, raising prices. Consumer-facing companies like Apple are likely to raise prices of their products as they face the memory chip crunch, its chief Tim Cook had told the Wall Street Journal in an interview.

Advertisement

Global chip design giant Nvidia is one of SK Hynix's top partners for memory chips, which are used in Nvidia's advanced AI processors like the Blackwell GPU. Both companies have entered into a multi-year partnership to advance the memory chip ecosystem.

Shares of memory chipmakers have come under pressure recently despite being on a tear this year. American chipmaker Micron's shares slumped more than 13 per cent on Tuesday, its worst fall in a year. Investors are worried about the cash-guzzling nature of the AI industry as demand for AI chips rises manifold due to the massive buildout of data centre capacity. The concerns around a prospective rise in revenue generation have made investors cautious. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts