Menarini Asia-Pacific and Pharmacosmos partner to bring first-in-class oncology supportive care therapy Cosela® to Asian patients

PRNewswire

Advertisement

Singapore, July 21: Menarini Asia-Pacific today announced an exclusive partnership with Pharmacosmos A/S to register, commercialise and distribute Cosela® (trilaciclib) across its Asia-Pacific markets.

Advertisement

Chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression (CIM) is a potentially debilitating side effect that damages bone marrow, significantly impacting its hematopoietic function (or its ability to produce healthy blood cells). For patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer (ES-SCLC), chemotherapy remains a cornerstone of treatment, yet it is a major dose limiting complication that can disrupt treatment and compromise outcomes[1]. Cosela® is a first-in-class prophylactic therapy[2] FDA approved to help protect bone marrow from CIM, addressing a significant unmet need in oncology supportive care for these patients.

Advertisement

Under the agreement, Menarini Asia-Pacific will manage all aspects of registration, reimbursement, commercialisation and distribution of Cosela® in Australia, Hong Kong/Macau, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

"Cosela® represents an important advancement in oncology supportive care and the kind of innovation that can make a meaningful difference for patients," said Glen Godresse, Chief Executive Officer of Menarini Asia-Pacific. "Partnerships like this are central to Menarini Asia-Pacific's mission of helping innovative therapies reach patients with our end-to-end capabilities. We look forward to working with Pharmacosmos to expand access to Cosela® across our region and help more patients benefit from this first-in-class treatment."

Advertisement

"As we looked to expand access to Cosela® across Asia-Pacific, we wanted a long-term partner with the capabilities to support every stage of the journey, from registration through to commercialization and patient access," said Klaus Abel, Vice President, Global Commercial Partnerships, Pharmacosmos. "Menarini Asia-Pacific's deep local market expertise and patient-focused approach make them the ideal partner to bring this important innovation to patients across the region."

Cosela® is currently marketed in the United States and China and is under registration in Europe. Subject to regulatory approvals, the first Asia-Pacific launch is anticipated in Hong Kong in 2028, followed by other markets thereafter.

The partnership builds on an existing relationship between the two companies, following a 2024 agreement to commercialise innovative iron infusion Monofer® across key Asia-Pacific markets.

References

[1]. Weiss JM et al. Managing Chemotherapy-Induced Myelosuppression with Trilaciclib. Clin Lung Cancer. 2021. Available at: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/33895103/

[2]. Alqahtani S, Alzahrani A, Alhakamy NA, et al. Trilaciclib: a first-in-class CDK4/6 inhibitor with dual roles in myelopreservation and cell cycle regulation. Medicinal Chemistry Research. 2024. Available at: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00044-024-03288-y

This press release is intended for media and investor relations purposes only and does not constitute medical advice, product promotion or a recommendation for the use of any medicinal product. Cosela® (trilaciclib) is subject to local regulatory approvals.

About Menarini Asia-Pacific

Menarini Asia-Pacific is a member of the Menarini Group, a leading international pharmaceutical and diagnostic company with a heritage of over 135 years and over 17,000 employees in 140 countries. Here in Asia-Pacific, Menarini's vision is to be a leading provider of important healthcare brands to improve the lives of people. Menarini Asia-Pacific operates across the entire commercial value chain, from clinical development, regulatory approval, and product launch to lifecycle management with a diverse portfolio of proprietary and partnered brands in key therapeutic fields, including Consumer Health, Dermatology, Allergy/Respiratory, Gastroenterology, Cardio-metabolic, Oncology/Specialty Care and Men's Health.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)