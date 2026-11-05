Menopause and Skin Ageing: How Hormonal Changes Are Reshaping Modern Aesthetic Treatments

PNN

New Delhi [India], November 5: Many women follow the same daily skincare routine for years with great results, only to wake up one day feeling as though their products have suddenly stopped working. The skin might feel tight right after washing. Fine lines near the eyes and mouth appear deeper. The jawline may lose some of its sharpness, or the face simply looks tired regardless of a good night's rest.

Advertisement

While it is natural to blame these subtle shifts on getting older, there is another key factor at play for women in their late 40s and 50s. In this article, Dr. Mitra Amiri explains the link between Menopause and Skin Ageing explains why these rapid changes happen beneath the surface and how you can care for your skin through this transition.

Advertisement

What Happens to Your Skin During Menopause?

The primary hormone responsible for keeping skin plump, hydrated, and firm is estrogen. Estrogen stimulates the production of collagen and natural oils while supporting the skin's protective barrier.

Advertisement

When estrogen levels begin to drop during peri-menopause and post-menopause, the skin undergoes distinct structural changes:

- Collagen Loss: Research indicates that women can lose up to 30% of their skin collagen within the first five years after menopause. This rapid drop leads to thinner, less resilient skin that shows fine lines more easily.

- Severe Dryness: Lower hormone levels mean the skin produces less natural sebum and loses its ability to retain moisture.

- Changes in Texture and Pigmentation: Sun spots, melasma, or patchy pigmentation may become more noticeable, while skin surface texture can turn rough or sensitive.

- Loss of Firmness: The underlying fat pads in the face shift and shrink, making skin look less firm around the cheeks and neck.

It is important to remember that not every change is driven by hormones alone. Sun exposure over the years, genetic background, diet, and stress levels continue to shape how your skin ages.

Why One-Size-Fits-All Skincare Fails

During midlife, women often experience multiple skin concerns at once. You might deal with dry patches on your cheeks while simultaneously seeing dark spots on your forehead and loss of firmness around your chin.

Trying to solve every issue with a single harsh product or a trendy anti-ageing package rarely works. In fact, overusing aggressive active ingredients can damage your skin barrier, leading to redness and irritation.

A successful approach to skin-tightening treatments starts with simplifying your daily routine:

1. Gentle Cleansing: Switch to rich, non-foaming cleansers that do not strip away essential moisture.

2. Deep Hydration: Look for products containing hyaluronic acid, glycerin, and ceramides to lock in water and strengthen the outer skin barrier.

3. Daily Sun Protection: Broad-spectrum SPF 30 or higher remains the single most effective tool against dark spots and collagen breakdown.

4. Cautious Actives: Ingredients like retinoids and vitamin C can boost collagen, but they must be introduced slowly to avoid stinging dry or sensitive skin.

Where Modern Aesthetic Treatments Fit In

When topical skincare reaches its limits, clinical aesthetic treatments offer advanced clinical solutions, such as specialized anti-ageing treatments in Delhi. However, treatments should always be customized following a thorough medical evaluation rather than following popular online trends.

- For Fine Lines and Rough Texture: Gentle skin resurfacing procedures or mild laser treatments can help smooth the top layer of skin. For darker skin tones, these options must be chosen carefully to prevent post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.

- For Loss of Firmness: Energy-based devices (such as radiofrequency or ultrasound) and collagen-stimulating injectables can improve tightness over time by encouraging new collagen growth.

- For Facial Volume Changes: Strategic hyaluronic acid dermal fillers can help replace lost volume in specific areas. However, adding volume where skin is simply loose can create an unnatural appearance, which is why a thorough facial assessment is critical.

Does Hormone Replacement Therapy (HRT) Reverse Skin Ageing?

Women often wonder if starting HRT will restore their youthful skin. While hormone therapy can improve hydration and support collagen levels in some women, doctors do not prescribe it solely for cosmetic purposes. HRT is primarily designed to treat systemic menopausal symptoms like hot flashes and night sweats. Skin improvements are simply a positive secondary benefit for some individuals.

A Healthier Mindset Toward Ageing

Menopause is a natural biological stage of life, not a medical condition that needs to be fixed. According to Dr. Mitra Amiri, skincare during this phase should not be about erasing every line or pretending you haven't aged. Instead, the goal is to keep your skin healthy, comfortable, and resilient so you feel confident in your own skin.

By understanding the relationship between working with a trusted skin specialist in Delhi, working with a qualified dermatologist, and adjusting your daily routine to match your skin's changing needs, maintaining radiant and strong skin is entirely achievable. If you would like personalized guidance, you can consult Dr. Mitra Amiri at Derma Arts in Greater Kailash, Delhi, can help you find the right care plan for your skin journey.

Visit them:- https://www.dermaartsclinic.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)