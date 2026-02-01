DT
PT
Home / Business / Merchandise exports to US shrink 21.7% in January

Merchandise exports to US shrink 21.7% in January

Overall exports to cross $860 billion by year-end

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:33 AM Feb 17, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
India’s overall exports were projected to cross $860 billion by the end of 2026 with service exports estimated to go past $410 billion for the first time, officials said on Monday. However, merchandise exports to India’s largest trading partner, the US, shrank 21.77 per cent in January 2026 due to high tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

On the contrary, merchandise exports to China rose 38.37 per cent year on year between April-January 2025 ($11.48 billion) and April-January 2026 ($15.88 billion).

Citing trade data on Monday, Commerce Ministry sources said there had been an overall increase of 6.15 per cent in exports in the first 10 months of the current fiscal as compared to the previous fiscal.

Overall, exports rose from $679.02 billion in April-January 2024-25 to $720.76 billion in April-January 2025-26.

Services continued to perform better than merchandise exports rising to $354 billion from $320 billion a year earlier.

Imports during the same period were $771.85 billion and $823.41 billion.

Despite exports going northwards, with engineering goods, electronics goods and pharma dominating the charts, India’s trade deficit widened from $25.04 billion in December 2025 to $34.68 billion in January 2026 on the back of a surge in import of gold and silver.

Gold imports recorded a 1.83 per cent growth in value terms during April-December 2025, primarily driven by a 24.62 per cent increase in unit prices despite an 18.29 per cent decline in the quantity import.

“This indicates that the rise in import value is largely attributable to higher price effects of gold,” sources said.

Overall, the US, UAE and China remained India’s top export destinations and China, UAE and Russia dominated the chart of destinations for imports.

