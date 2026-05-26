Merck Foundation and Ghana First Lady Celebrated a New Milestone of Supporting Girl Education and Building Healthcare Capacity in Ghana

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Accra [Ghana] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 26: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany officially launched their Educating Linda program in Ghana in partnership with The First Lady of the Republic of Ghana & Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA.

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Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation and President of "More Than a Mother" Campaign said, "It is a great pleasure to meet our long-term partner and my dear sister, The First Lady of Ghana & Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", to officially launch programs, Educating Linda and Scholarships Program, in partnership with her office and the Lordina Foundation, to support girl education in the country.

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As a part of Educating Linda, we are providing annual scholarships to 40 high-performing yet underprivileged Ghanian schoolgirls, till they finish their education. Our aim is to ensure that financial challenges never stand in the way of their dreams and potential. We strongly believe that educating a girl empowers not only her, but also her family, community, and future generations."

H.E. Mrs. LORDINA DRAMANI MAHAMA, First Lady of Ghana & Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", expressed, "I am very happy to welcome the Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO to our country. We officially launched the Merck Foundation Educating Linda program, through which we are providing annual scholarships to our 40 deserving schoolgirls to support their education until they graduate. This program is very close to my heart, as I strongly believe that educating girls contributes significantly to the social and economic development of our nation."

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During the program, the Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO, together with the First Lady of Ghana, took the opportunity to meet and encourage the Ghanian schoolgirls who are the beneficiaries of the Educating Linda program, and to hear directly from them and their parents about the impact the scholarships have had on their lives.

Merck Foundation together with Ghana First Lady has also provided 257 scholarships for Ghanian healthcare providers in 44 critical and underserved specialties; including Fertility, Embryology, Sexual & Reproductive Care, Urology, Women's Health, Family Medicine, Diabetes, Endocrinology, Preventive Cardiovascular and Obesity & Weight Management, Oncology, Cancer Care, Acute Medicine, Respiratory Care, Critical care, General Surgery, Trauma and Orthopaedics, Psychiatry, Dermatology, Emergency & Resuscitation Medicine, Gastroenterology, Infectious diseases, Neurology, Neurosurgery, Neuroimaging for Research, Pain Management, Rheumatology, Neonatal Medicine, Paediatrics and Child Health, Care of the Older Person and more.

During the visit, Merck Foundation also conducted their Alumni Summit 2026, to acknowledge and meet their Alumni. Moreover, they also met and recognized the Merck Foundation Awards Winners of 2024 and 2025.

The Educating Linda program by Merck Foundation in partnership with African First Ladies, has provided more than 1,500 annual scholarships for schoolgirls across 21 African countries, including Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, Central African Republic, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Nigeria, São Tome and Principe, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia, Zimbabwe, and others. The program also ensures that thousands of schoolgirls across Africa receive essential school supplies, removing further practical obstacles to their education.

"When a girl is educated, entire nation is empowered. Educated girls grow into empowered women, who drive prosperity, strengthen families, and advance nations. That is the vision behind everything we do: Girl Education today for Women Empowerment tomorrow," said Dr. Kelej.

Merck Foundation, in partnership with the First Lady of Ghana has also launched Seven Children's Storybooks: "More Than a Mother", "Educating Linda", "Jackline's Rescue", "Not Who You Are", "Ride into the Future", "Sugar Free Jude", "Mark's Pressure" and "Ray of Hope". These storybooks address critical social and health issues, and thousands of copies of these storybooks have been distributed to schoolchildren across Ghana.

Merck Foundation and the First Lady of Ghana also annually launch their 8 important awards for best media, film, fashion designs and songs. 127 winners of these awards from Ghana have been celebrated so far.

Together they also annually conduct the Online Merck Foundation Health Media Training Program, enabling Ghanian journalists to be equipped to be the voice of the voiceless and report responsibly and effectively on sensitive subjects including infertility, child marriage, gender-based violence, diabetes, and hypertension.

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues, such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2026 "Diabetes & Hypertension": Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2026 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2026 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2026 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

Apply here: https://merck-foundation.com/Awards-Online-Application-Form

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

submit@merck-foundation.com

Click the link below to download Merck Foundation App

https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

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