Merck Foundation CEO met Gabon First Lady to launch their long-term partnership to advance healthcare and support girls' education

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Libreville [Gabon] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany officially launched their programs in partnership with H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, The First Lady of Gabonese Republic, also the Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother", the programs which started in 2024 with the aim to transform patient care, build healthcare capacity, break the stigma of infertility, empower women, support girl education in Gabon and the rest of Africa.

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The program was chaired by The First Lady of Gabon, H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, Chairman of Merck Foundation Board of Trustees, Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, and CEO of Merck Foundation, Dr. Rasha Kelej. The program took place at the State House, Gabon.

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Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation and President of "More Than a Mother" Campaign emphasized, "It is a great honor to meet my dear sister, H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, The First Lady of Gabon. We officially declared her as the Ambassador of the 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother' campaign. We also formally launched the Merck Foundation programs in the country and underscored our commitment towards building healthcare and media capacity, patient care landscape transformation, breaking infertility stigma and supporting girl education, together in the country."

Prof. Dr. Frank Stangenberg Haverkamp added, "Our aim is to improve the overall health and wellbeing of people by building healthcare capacity across Africa, Asia and other developing countries. We are strongly committed to transforming patientcare landscape through our scholarships program."

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H.E. Madam ZITA OLIGUI NGUEMA, The First Lady of Gabonese Republic & Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" expressed, "It is a pleasure to welcome and meet Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO to our country. Together, we officially launched our joint programs and also celebrated important milestones of the great success of our joint programs to build healthcare capacity, transform patientcare, break infertility stigma and support girl education. This is the first time that we are working on such impactful programs, it is history in the making. We have achieved a lot in a very short span of time, through our long-term partnership, which started in 2024.

I am very proud to share that through our partnership, we have provided 16 scholarships for our local healthcare providers who will be the future healthcare experts of Gabon, who have either graduated, undergoing or will be starting soon the Merck Foundation scholarships of training in critical and underserved specialties such as Fertility, Embryology, Oncology, Diabetes and Hypertension."

"I am also very happy to share that together with The First Lady of Gabon, we are also supporting girl education by providing annual scholarships to support the education of 40 high-performing yet underprivileged schoolgirls, till they graduate, so that they can reach their potentials and achieve their dreams," Dr. Rasha Kelej added.

Merck Foundation has provided more than 2600 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Out of the total 16 scholarships provided in Gabon, Merck Foundation has provided:

- 4 scholarships for Fertility and Embryology. These were hands-on practical trainings in India. The first ever embryologist of the country has been trained through the program.

- 4 scholarships for Diabetes & Hypertension, including a special 3 months Diabetes Mastercourse in French language and Clinical Fellowship in Diabetes and Hypertension. Upon completion of the training, these specialists will have the expertise to establish dedicated clinics in hospitals and health centers, significantly enhancing the prevention and management of diabetes, hypertension, and heart diseases, bringing immense benefits to the people of Gabon.

- 8 Scholarships for Oncology Nursing, which is very critical for cancer care.

During the launch program, the beneficiaries of the Educating Linda program were also present, where a few of them shared inspiring testimonies on how the scholarships have changed their lives.

"I really believe that when the girls are educated, their countries become more powerful, stronger & prosperous," added Senator Kelej.

Merck Foundation, in partnership with The First Lady of Gabon has launched seven children's storybooks, "More Than a Mother", "Educating Linda", "Jackline's Rescue", "Not Who You Are", "Ride into the Future", "Sugar free Jude" and "Mark's Pressure". These books address critical social and health issues to young children. Few copies of the storybooks were signed by The First Lady of Gabon, Merck Foundation Chairman and CEO. Thousands of copies of these storybooks will be distributed to schoolchildren.

Moreover, Merck Foundation has conducted two editions of their Online Health Media Training for the Gabonese journalists in order to empower them to raise awareness about sensitive issues like breaking infertility stigma, supporting girl education, stopping GBV, ending Child marriage and FGM and raise awareness about diabetes and hypertension prevention and early detection.

Merck Foundation in partnership with The First Lady of Gabon has also announced the Call for Application for their 8 important annual Awards for Media, Musicians, Fashion Designers, Filmmakers, students, and new potential talents in these fields.

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

5. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2026 "Diabetes & Hypertension": Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

6. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2026 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

7. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2026 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

8. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2026 "Diabetes & Hypertension": All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

Apply here: https://merck-foundation.com/Awards-Online-Application-Form

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

submit@merck-foundation.com

Click the link below to Download Merck Foundation App

https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

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