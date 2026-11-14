Merck Foundation CEO: Transforming Diabetes Care, One Blue Point at a Time

BusinessWire India

Accra [Ghana]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 14: On World Diabetes Day 2026, Senator Prof. Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation, highlights the importance of access to diabetes care, medical education, active partnerships and creative community awareness in transforming the diabetes care landscape across Africa and Asia—one blue point at a time.

“On World Diabetes Day, I think about what access to diabetes care means for a person living far from a capital city. Who will recognise their risk? Who will diagnose their condition early? Who will help them manage it, prevent complications and understand the changes they need to make in their daily lives?” says Dr. Rasha Kelej.

“Awareness is essential. But awareness must be supported by healthcare professionals who have the knowledge and skills to turn that understanding into effective care,” explains Dr. Rasha.

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Through medical education, active partnerships and creative community awareness, Merck Foundation brings these priorities together, helping transform the diabetes care landscape across Africa and Asia—one blue point at a time.

Every Blue Point Represents a Person

Merck Foundation’s signature Diabetes and Hypertension Blue Points Programme has provided more than 970 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries.

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Each blue point on the map represents a healthcare provider who has graduated through Merck Foundation scholarships. Behind that point is a person equipped with specialist knowledge, ready to apply it in the service of their community.

Dr. Rasha Kelej states, “Our ambition has always extended beyond capital cities and major urban centres. The objective is for these blue points to reach more regions, districts, towns and villages, bringing expertise closer to rural and underserved populations.

Our vision is to turn the whole country blue.

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For me, this means building a nationwide network of trained healthcare providers, so that more people can access knowledgeable care closer to home.”

Caring for the Whole Person

Diabetes care requires looking beyond blood sugar alone.

Hypertension, cardiovascular risk, obesity, nutrition and hormonal health can all shape a person’s health and care needs. Healthcare professionals need the expertise to recognise these connections and respond to the whole person.

This is why Merck Foundation scholarships encompass Diabetes, Endocrinology, Cardiology, Cardiovascular Preventive Care, Obesity & Weight Management, and Clinical Nutrition, alongside the Clinical Diabetes and Hypertension Fellowship Programme.

Through one-year online postgraduate diplomas, two-year master’s degrees and one-year onsite clinical fellowships, Merck Foundation supports complementary areas of expertise that strengthen prevention and patient care.

“Our aim is to help healthcare providers identify risks earlier, guide healthier lifestyles, manage disease effectively and address the factors that can lead to serious complications,” shares Dr. Kelej.

Partnerships That Bring Expertise Closer to Communities

Lasting change requires strong local partnerships.

Together with their partners, the First Ladies of Africa and Asia, Ministries of Health, medical societies and academic institutions, Merck Foundation works to expand access to relevant medical education and respond to local healthcare priorities.

The First Ladies, as Merck Foundation Ambassadors, bring advocacy and visibility to these efforts. Ministries of Health and professional societies contribute essential knowledge of national needs and gaps in healthcare capacity. Academic and clinical partners provide the education through which healthcare professionals develop their expertise.

These contributions reinforce one another. They connect training opportunities with the communities that need stronger care.

Taking Health Knowledge Beyond the Clinic

Even the best clinical expertise needs an informed community around it.

People need to understand why screening matters, how everyday habits affect their health, and when to seek professional advice. Health information must be accessible, engaging and relevant to their lives.

Alongside healthcare training, Merck Foundation works with media professionals, artists, musicians, filmmakers and other creative voices to bring health messages into homes, schools and public conversations.

Merck Foundation’s songs, “No More Sugar” and “Life Is Sweeter Without Sugar,” encourage healthier lifestyles through music. Its children’s storybooks, “Sugar-Free Jude” and “Mark’s Pressure,” also adapted into animated films, help introduce health messages to young audiences and their families.

Through its television programme, Our Africa by Merck Foundation, the Foundation brings health and social issues to wider audiences.

Merck Foundation’s health media training and healthy lifestyle awareness awards of media, song, film and fashion encourage journalists and creative communities to communicate responsibly and use their talents to deliver health awareness messages and support healthier lifestyles in their communities.

Each format offers a different opportunity to reach someone: a child watching an animation, a family listening to a song, a viewer following a television discussion, or a reader learning from a journalist’s story.

A Complementary Strategy for Lasting Impact

What gives this approach its strength is the connection between its parts.

Medical education strengthens the care available. Community awareness helps people understand and seek that care. Partnerships connect both efforts to local priorities. Creative storytelling helps health messages travel further.

This multisectoral approach is central to Merck Foundation’s contribution. It brings healthcare, education, government, media and the arts together around a shared purpose.

“We are investing in the people who provide care and the people who need it,” says Dr. Rasha Kelej.

A Legacy That Lives Through Others

Some of the most meaningful milestones in Merck Foundation’s wider capacity-building work are the first specialists it has helped train in countries, counties, cities or villages where that expertise was previously absent or extremely limited.

These achievements carry a profound responsibility. A scholarship can help a healthcare professional begin a journey that brings new knowledge into a hospital, strengthens a service in a town, mentors colleagues or makes expertise more accessible to surrounding villages.

This is history in the making through the work of Merck Foundation alumni and partners.

The legacy will be carried forward by the healthcare providers who continue to serve, share knowledge with colleagues and care for future generations of patients.

“On World Diabetes Day, I thank our Ambassadors, the First Ladies of Africa and Asia, Ministries of Health, medical societies, academic partners, alumni and creative communities for their commitment to this shared vision. Every blue point represents knowledge. Every graduate carries the possibility of better care. Together, we are helping transform the diabetes care landscape across Africa and Asia—one blue point at a time,” concluded Prof. Dr. Rasha Kelej.

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