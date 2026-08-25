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Gitega [Burundi]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, congratulates H.E. Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, First Lady of the Republic of Burundi, on the prestigious international recognition of Fondation Bonne Action Umugiraneza, which she chairs, as the recipient of the 2026 United Nations Population Award in the institutional category.

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The award, presented at the United Nations Headquarters in New York, recognizes the outstanding contribution of Fondation Bonne Action Umugiraneza towards improving the health, education and well-being of communities in Burundi.

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Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and President of Merck Foundation First Ladies Initiative, MFFLI, said: "I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to my dear sister, H.E. Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, First Lady of the Republic of Burundi, and to Fondation Bonne Action Umugiraneza on receiving the prestigious 2026 United Nations Population Award in the institutional category.

This recognition is very well deserved and reflects the commitment and important work of the Foundation to improve the health and well-being of the people of Burundi.

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I am especially proud because this recognition comes to a long-term and valued partner of Merck Foundation. Since 2020, we have worked closely with Her Excellency the First Lady, her Office, Fondation Bonne Action Umugiraneza, and the relevant Ministries to achieve important and measurable impact in Burundi."

The 2026 recognition follows another significant milestone for H.E. Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, who was herself selected as the recipient of the United Nations Population Award in the individual category in 2023, in recognition of her leadership and advocacy in improving health and well-being in Burundi.

A Partnership Built on Complementary Roles and Shared Goals

Merck Foundation's partnership in Burundi brings together complementary roles to achieve sustainable impact.

In her capacity as the First Lady of the Republic of Burundi and Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother," H.E. Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE has played an important role to support advocacy and local coordination, including collaboration with the relevant Ministries of Health, Education, communication and Gender in identifying the appropriate beneficiaries, facilitating local processes, supporting the return and integration of trained healthcare professionals into their countries and public health systems, and advancing awareness and creating a culture shift around critical and sensitive social and health issues such as girls' education, ending child marriage, and addressing stigma surrounding infertility, stopping gender-based violence, empowering women, and promoting prevention and early detection of critical health conditions such as; diabetes and hypertension via our community awareness program and its different initiatives such as; health media training and media, song, film and fashion awards.

Through this coordination and advocacy partnership, the First Lady has helped to transform patient care landscape and amplify important messages at national and community levels and mobilize stakeholders around these critical issues.

Fondation Bonne Action Umugiraneza, as a separate institutional partner, has collaborated with Merck Foundation in the implementation of initiatives including the "Educating Linda" program, which supports annually the education of 40 high-performing but underprivileged schoolgirls in Burundi till they finish their school education.

Through the program, Merck Foundation is currently providing annual educational scholarships to 40 high-performing but underprivileged Burundian schoolgirls, helping them to remain in school and pursue their education. Moreover, distributing thousands of school items sets and storybooks on school students.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej emphasized, "I strongly believe that educating girls is one of the most powerful ways to empower women and transform communities. Through our 'Educating Linda' program, and with the valuable coordination of Fondation Bonne Action Umugiraneza, we are supporting the education of 40 Burundian deserving girls annually.

At the same time, through Her Excellency's role as our 'More Than a Mother' Ambassador, we work together to advocate for girls' education and address the social issues that can prevent girls from completing their education such as ending child marriage.

These are complementary roles: coordination, advocacy and awareness create the cultural change, while the structured program of "Educating Linda" translate that commitment into direct and measurable impact for beneficiaries."

Transforming Healthcare Capacity in Burundi

The partnership between Merck Foundation and Burundi has also achieved important milestones in healthcare capacity building.

Through our partnership with the office of the First Lady and Ministry of Health, Merck Foundation Scholarships program and in coordination with Burundi's health authorities and partners, Merck Foundation has provided 55 scholarships for Burundian doctors across critical and underserved medical specialties, contributing to building sustainable local healthcare capacity in the public sector.

An important example of this long-term approach has been the development of local expertise in fertility care. Merck Foundation provided specialized training for Burundian first fertility specialists, embryologists and technicians, contributing to the establishment of the country's first public IVF centre.

The partnership has similarly supported the development of expertise across other critical medical specialties such as cancer care and diabetes care, with the objective of strengthening the country's capacity to provide specialized care locally and sustainably.

"Our philosophy has always been to build healthcare capacity, not dependency," Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej shared.

"We invest in people to strengthen the public healthcare sector hence improve access to quality and equitable healthcare solutions in Africa, Asia and developing communities. We provide scholarships for healthcare providers so that countries can develop their own specialists and health experts who remain part of their healthcare systems and serve their communities for many years to come.

Our partnership in Burundi is a strong example of what can be achieved when healthcare capacity building, education and community awareness work together." Dr Kelej added.

From Advocacy to Sustainable Impact

Beyond medical training and girls' education, Merck Foundation and its partners in Burundi have implemented community awareness initiatives using media, educational materials, children's storybooks, songs and other creative platforms to address sensitive social and health issues.

These initiatives complement the advocacy leadership of H.E. Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE as Ambassador of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother," while working with relevant national institutions and partners to ensure that programs reach their intended beneficiaries.

Senator Dr. Rasha Kelej concluded, "Once again, I congratulate my dear sister, H.E. Madam ANGELINE NDAYISHIMIYE, and the entire team of Fondation Bonne Action Umugiraneza on this prestigious United Nations recognition.

I am proud of what we have achieved together with both entities since the beginning of our partnership in 2020, and I look forward to continuing and expanding our collaboration.

Our shared objective remains very clear: to transform patient care, build sustainable healthcare capacity, support girls to complete their education, empower women, and create the cultural change needed to improve the lives of people in Burundi and across Africa.

Congratulations to Fondation Bonne Action Umugiraneza on this remarkable and well-deserved international recognition."

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