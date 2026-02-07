Merck Foundation Marks International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2026 Through Their "Our Africa" TV Program

BusinessWire India

Abuja [Nigeria]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, together with African First Ladies, marks the International Day of Zero Tolerance for Female Genital Mutilation 2026 through their "More Than a Mother" and "Educating Linda" programs. Merck Foundation has also powerfully addressed the harms and dangers of Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) through a dedicated episode of their Pan-African TV program, "Our Africa by Merck Foundation".

Watch the Episode of "Our Africa by Merck Foundation" TV program on Ending FGM here: https://youtu.be/7GtXkBYv_94

Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation and President of "More Than a Mother" campaign, expressed, "FGM is a harmful practice that violates the rights and dignity of millions of girls and women across Africa and beyond. It has no health benefits, only harms. Together with my dear sisters, the African Ladies, we are committed to breaking the silence, raising awareness, and empowering communities to stand against this deeply rooted tradition. Together, we can create a future where every girl has the freedom to live a healthy, empowered, and dignified life."

"Through a specially dedicated episode of our very popular "Our Africa" TV program, we have communicated in detail the harms of FGM and appealed to African communities to stop this harmful practice. Moreover, together with African First Ladies, we annually launch our More Than a Mother Awards to recognize the best media work, films, songs, and fashion designs that raise awareness on ending FGM, supporting girls' education, and addressing other sensitive social issues", added Dr. Rasha Kelej.

Submit the entries for Awards here: https://merck-foundation.com/Awards-Online-Application-Form

"Our Africa by Merck Foundation" is a pan African TV program conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation.

The TV program has been broadcast on prime TV stations of many African countries including Kenya, Ghana, Uganda, Liberia, Sierra Leone, Burundi, Zambia, Namibia etc, and is currently available on Social Media handles of Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube) and Merck Foundation (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube).

As per WHO, around the world, over 230 million girls and women have undergone FGM. Africa accounts for the largest share of this total, with over 144 million. This accounts to more than 60% of the total cases.

"I firmly believe that education is one of the most essential pillars of women's empowerment and plays a vital role in eliminating harmful practices like FGM, which serve no benefit to anyone. Therefore, through our "Educating Linda", in partnership with First Ladies of Africa, we have provided till date more than 1200 annual scholarships to high-performing and underprivileged African schoolgirls from 19 countries, enabling them to complete their studies and reach their potential. Through these scholarships we have supported the education of girls from several African countries including Botswana, Burundi, Cabo Verde, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Gabon, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Liberia, Malawi, Namibia, Nigeria, São Tome and Principe, Tanzania, Togo, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.

Moreover, Merck Foundation has benefitted thousands of girls by distributing essential school items, and through their awareness campaign which includes releasing many inspiring children's storybooks, animation films and songs to support girl education.

Read Educating Linda Storybook here: https://merck-foundation.com/flipbook-proxy/digital_library/1623068469_6affa28d861b48da41cf.pdf#

Watch Merck Foundation Animation Films on supporting girl education:

Jackeline's Rescue: https://youtu.be/It1D-XEUjeY

Ride Into the Future: https://youtu.be/Piz_6Ob68mI

Listen to Merck Foundation songs to support women empowerment and girl education:

1. Watch, share & subscribe "Girls Can" song here, sung by Cwesi Oteng from Ghana and Irene Logan from Liberia: https://youtu.be/6LP92vAWYgs

2. Watch, share & subscribe "Like Them" song here, sung by Kenneth, a famous singer from Uganda: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jCo52vtz3Q0

3. Watch, share & subscribe "Take me to School" song here, sung by Wezi, Afro-soul singer from Zambia, to support girls' education: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rWcujLMbKSg

4. Watch share & subscribe "Tu Podes Sim" Portuguese song, which means "Yes, You Can" in English by Blaze and Tamyris Moiane, singers from Mozambique in English here: https://youtu.be/BGWR2S-mxl4

5. Watch, share & subscribe "ABC, 123" by Sean K from Namibia song here: https://youtu.be/4Z2i4Wh-bpk

6. Watch, share & subscribe "Brighter day" song by Sean K and Cwesi Oteng from Namibia and Ghana respectively: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I3_C4uyFuZk

7. Watch and share "Superwoman Song" by singers Cwezi and Adina from Ghana here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NQ6ZprqAAJs

