Merck Foundation marks 'World Assisted Reproductive Technology Day 2026' by providing 800+ Scholarships of Fertility and Reproductive care

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Nairobi [Kenya]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Merck Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Merck KGaA Germany, marks World Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) Day 2026 together with African and Asian First Ladies, who are also the Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" Campaign by reaffirming their long-term commitment to building and advancing fertility care capacity.

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Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation and President of the "More Than a Mother" campaign, emphasized, "We mark the World Assisted Reproductive Technology Day, together with my dear sisters the African and Asian First Ladies by reshaping the landscape of Fertility & Reproductive care across Africa and beyond.

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I am happy to share that through our 'Merck Foundation More Than a Mother' campaign, we have provided 807 scholarships of Fertility, Embryology and Reproductive Care for healthcare providers from 42 countries.

I am especially proud that many of our alumni have been trained to become the first-ever local embryologists and fertility specialists in their countries, including The Gambia, Burundi, Guinea, Chad, Niger, Sierra Leone, Liberia, Malawi, Congo, and Mozambique, where previously there was not a single local specialist in these critical fields. We are making history."

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Merck Foundation has till date provided more than 2650 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialties.

Out of the 807 scholarships provided for Fertility and Reproductive care, Merck Foundation has provided 365 Scholarships for clinical and practical training for Fertility and Embryology, and 442 Scholarships for PG Diploma and Master Degree in Sexual and Reproductive Medicine, Clinical Psychiatry, Women's Health, Biotechnology of Human Assisted Reproduction & Embryology, Urology, Laparoscopic Surgical skills and Family Medicine to healthcare providers from 42 countries across Africa and Asia.

"Merck Foundation More Than a Mother" is a strong movement that aims to break infertility stigma and empower women living with infertility through access to information, education, health and change of mindset.

Over the past 11 years, Merck Foundation has worked closely with over 33 African and Asian First Ladies as Ambassadors of "Merck Foundation More than a Mother" to build reproductive and fertility care capacity, break infertility stigma and support girl education.

In many African cultures, infertility remains highly stigmatized, with women often unfairly blamed for childlessness. This can lead to discrimination, isolation, divorce, and even physical or psychological violence. As a part of "More Than a Mother" Campaign, Merck Foundation has launched many initiatives to break this stigma and create a culture shift.

Through the "Empowering Berna" initiative under the "More Than a Mother" campaign, Merck Foundation has empowered women who can no longer be treated for infertility by providing business training to help them become financially independent and rebuild their lives. The initiative has transformed the lives of many women across many African countries including Kenya, Uganda, Nigeria, Central African Republic, Niger, Malawi, and more.

Moreover, Merck Foundation has trained more than 4000 media representatives from more than 35 countries to raise awareness about breaking infertility stigma, infertility prevention & management and male infertility.

Merck Foundation in partnership with African and Asian First Ladies, has also launched 'More Than Mother' Children's storybook to emphasize strong family values of love and respect from a young age which will reflect on eliminating the stigma of infertility and the resulted domestic violence in the future. The book has also been adapted to an animation film. Watch More Than a Mother Animation Film here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ri1vnt7VM-M

Merck Foundation's pan African TV program "Our Africa", that is conceptualized, produced, directed, and co-hosted by Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation and features African Fashion Designers, Singers, and prominent experts from various domains with the aim to raise awareness and create a culture shift across Africa, has many episodes dedicated to raise awareness about infertility and breaking infertility stigma.

Watch the episodes here:

Episode 3: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BONCtUJZLHI

Episode 5: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RqobIDOHc4E&feature=youtu.be

Episode 10: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FXkB6sYb2Rw

Merck Foundation has also released about 30 songs, many of these songs have been created with the aim to break the infertility stigma, as a part of their "More Than a Mother" campaign. Listen to the "More than a Mother" songs here: https://merck-foundation.com/our-programs/Merck-Foundation-More-Than-a-Mother/Local-Songs-and-Children-Stories

Merck Foundation in partnership with African and Asian First Ladies annually launches their More Than a Mother' Awards for the best Media, Song, Film and Fashion Designs, to raise awareness about breaking infertility stigma, male infertility, infertility prevention & management, and a wide range of other social issues.

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Africa Media Recognition Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: Media representatives and media students are invited to showcase their work to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: All African Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents of Africa are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: All African Fashion Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to raise awareness about one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards "More Than a Mother" 2026: All African Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to address one or more of the following social issues such as: Breaking Infertility Stigma, Supporting Girl Education, Women Empowerment, Ending Child Marriage, Ending FGM, and/ or Stopping GBV at all levels.

Submission deadline: 30th September 2026.

Apply here: https://merck-foundation.com/Awards-Online-Application-Form

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

submit@merck-foundation.com

Click the link below to Download Merck Foundation App

https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

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Website: www.merckfoundation.com

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