Merck Foundation marks World Heart Day 2026 through 950+ scholarships for future Cardiovascular, Diabetes & Endocrinology experts from 52 countries

BusinessWire India

Abuja [Nigeria]/ Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Merck Foundation, the German not-for-profit organization, marks “World Heart Day 2026” together with the First Ladies of Africa and Asia and their partners, including Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia, through their Nationwide Diabetes & Hypertension Blue Points Program.

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Senator, Dr. Rasha Kelej (Ret.), CEO of Merck Foundation, emphasized, "At Merck Foundation we mark “World Heart Day” by building cardiovascular and diabetes care capacity in Africa, Asia and Latin America.

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I am proud to share that together with our Ambassadors, the First Ladies of Africa and Asia, and partners including Ministries of Health, Medical Societies and Academia, Merck Foundation has provided 956 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries, of One-Year Online PG Diplomas and Two-Year Online Master’s Degrees in Diabetes, Cardiovascular Preventive Care, Endocrinology, Cardiology, and Obesity & Weight Management, as well as One-Year Clinical Cardiovascular Care and Clinical Diabetes Onsite Fellowship Programs.”

Dr. Rasha Kelej further added, “We are committed to bringing specialized healthcare capacity closer to the communities that need it. By providing scholarships for healthcare providers from different parts of countries, beyond the major capital cities, we are helping create local experts who can provide specialized cardiovascular and diabetes care and also contribute to prevention, early detection and greater health awareness in their communities.

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This is how we build sustainable healthcare capacity: by empowering healthcare providers to become local experts and a lasting resource for their communities.”

In total, Merck Foundation has provided more than 2,750 scholarships for healthcare providers from 52 countries in 44 critical and underserved medical specialities.

Dr. Husein Jivanji, Merck Foundation Alumnus from Kenya, shares, “I am very thankful to Merck Foundation for providing me with the opportunity to pursue a PG Diploma in Cardiovascular Preventive Medicine. The training program has significantly strengthened my clinical knowledge and practical skills. With my increased knowledge and skills, I have started a specialized cardiology clinic in the public sector. I have been able to enhance patient management practices and contribute more effectively to improving healthcare services in my community.”

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases have emerged as the leading cause of NCD deaths in the African Region, with more than 1 million cardiovascular deaths estimated in 2019. At the same time, hypertension remains a major risk factor for cardiovascular disease, with fewer than one-third of people living with hypertension receiving treatment and only about 12% having their condition under control.

Therefore, to raise awareness, Merck Foundation has also launched several community awareness programs in partnership with The First Ladies of Africa and Asia, focusing on prevention and early detection of hypertension and diabetes, which are closely linked, and promoting healthy lifestyles among communities.

Merck Foundation, together with First Ladies, has launched Children’s storybooks ‘Mark’s Pressure’ and ‘Sugar free Jude’ with the aim of encouraging children and families to adopt healthier lifestyles, as healthy habits can help prevent hypertension, diabetes and other related complications. Merck Foundation has also adapted these storybooks to develop engaging animation films.

“Healthy habits are easiest to build from an early age. Therefore, through our storybooks and animation films, we are educating children and young people about the importance of making healthy choices, including reducing salt and sugar intake, exercising regularly, eating balanced meals and avoiding smoking. By helping children develop healthy habits today, we can empower them to lead healthier lives tomorrow,” emphasized Dr. Kelej.

Watch the "Mark's Pressure" Animation film here: https://youtu.be/zJylVgGbvtA

Watch the "Sugar Free Jude" Animation film here: https://youtu.be/iefwLSbOGT4

Merck Foundation's pan-African TV programme "Our Africa" is conceptualised, produced, directed and co-hosted by Dr. Rasha Kelej, CEO of Merck Foundation. Through conversations with African fashion designers, singers and experts from different fields, the programme raises awareness of social and health issues and includes episodes on diabetes and on promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Watch the episodes here:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ok6_B8EKNks

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fz1S1Dlugkc

“Our Africa” is currently being broadcast on KTN in Kenya and TV3 Ghana and has also been broadcast on national and prime TV stations in Burundi, Botswana, The Gambia, Liberia, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Uganda and Zambia. It is also available on the social media pages of Dr. Rasha Kelej (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube) and Merck Foundation (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube).

Merck Foundation, together with the First Ladies of Africa and Asia, annually launches their Awards to recognise media professionals, filmmakers, fashion designers, singers, musicians, and emerging talents, to promote healthy lifestyles and raises awareness of the prevention and early detection of diabetes and hypertension.

Details of the Awards:

1. Merck Foundation Media Recognition Awards 2026 “Diabetes & Hypertension”: Media representatives are invited to showcase their work through strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

2. Merck Foundation Film Awards 2026 “Diabetes & Hypertension”: All Filmmakers, Students of Film Making Training Institutions, or Young Talents are invited to create and share a long or short FILMS, either drama, documentary, or docudrama to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle raise awareness about prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

3. Merck Foundation Fashion Awards 2026 “Diabetes & Hypertension”: All Students and Designers are invited to create and share designs to deliver strong and influential messages to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

4. Merck Foundation Song Awards 2025 “Diabetes & Hypertension”: All Singers and Musical Artists are invited to create and share a SONG with the aim to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise awareness about the prevention and early detection of Diabetes and Hypertension.

Submission deadline: 30th October 2026.

Apply here: https://merck-foundation.com/Awards-Online-Application-Form

Entries for all the awards are to be submitted via email to:

submit@merck-foundation.com

Click the link below to Download Merck Foundation App

https://www.merck-foundation.com/MF_StoreRedirection

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Website: www.merckfoundation.com

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