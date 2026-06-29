Mercom India Awards 2026 to Recognize Breakthrough Clean Energy Innovation from Industry and Academia

BusinessWire India

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New Delhi [India], June 29: As India accelerates its transition toward a clean energy future, innovation, research, and technological advancement are becoming increasingly important to achieving the country's renewable energy ambitions. The Mercom India Awards 2026 will be presented by Shri Pralhad Venkatesh Joshi, Hon'ble Union Cabinet Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Government of India, alongside Raj Prabhu, CEO of Mercom Capital Group, underscoring the importance of innovation, research, and execution in achieving India's clean energy ambitions.

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Held during the Mercom India Renewables Summit 2026 on July 1-2 at the Hyatt Regency in New Delhi, the Awards celebrate excellence across India's renewable energy ecosystem, highlighting the organizations and individuals whose innovation, execution, and leadership are helping shape one of the world's fastest-growing clean energy markets.

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In an expansion of the Awards program, this year's event places a special emphasis on supporting local technology development and advancing indigenous clean energy innovation through India's academic and research ecosystem. New dedicated categories recognizing the Research-to-Innovation Award and Clean Energy Research Impact Award were introduced, spotlighting research breakthroughs and emerging technologies with the potential to accelerate India's clean energy transition. Entrepreneurs, researchers, startups, and innovators from across the country were invited to submit nominations, including participants from leading academic institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

In addition to the new research-focused categories, the Awards recognize achievements across renewable energy projects, energy storage, manufacturing, innovation, transactions, and industry leadership, celebrating the significant contributions made across the clean energy value chain.

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Guided by the theme, "Where Policy Meets Ambition," the Mercom India Renewables Summit brings together India's top energy policymakers, regulators, and renewable energy companies to shape the next phase of one of the world's most strategically important renewable energy markets.

A complete list of categories and award information is available at: https://www.mercomindia.com/awards/mercom-india-awards-2026

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