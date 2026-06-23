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New Delhi [India], June 23: Mere Meherbaan, the new Hindi love song by singer Nidhi Sheth, is gaining attention among music lovers in India for its soulful melody, emotional storytelling and meaningful message of self-love.

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Presented by Naman Sheth, Mere Meherbaan marks Nidhi Sheth's first original music project. The song is deeply personal to the singer and reflects her inspiring journey of dreams, patience and self-belief.

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While balancing a full-time corporate career, motherhood, family responsibilities and life in the U.S. without any domestic help, Nidhi continued to hold on to her dream of creating original music. Her journey behind Mere Meherbaan is a reminder that dreams may take time, but they can come true with hard work, faith, persistence, and determination.

The song beautifully captures the emotions of love, inner strength and resilience. More than just a romantic track, Mere Meherbaan carries a powerful message : be your own biggest supporter and never stop believing in yourself.

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The white visual theme of the song adds a peaceful and graceful feel, symbolising calmness, purity and emotional strength. With soulful music by Shane and Janki and meaningful visuals by Harshul and the Greyscale team, Mere Meherbaan stands out as a heartfelt Hindi love song for listeners who enjoy meaningful music.

Through this song, Nidhi Sheth hopes to inspire every listener to keep dreaming, keep believing and become their own "Meherbaan".

Check out the video at https://youtu.be/MufTRDZCVUM?list=RDMufTRDZCVUM

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