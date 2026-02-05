DT
Home / Business / Meridian Schools Hyderabad Partners with HOAG to Launch Leadership Lab

Meridian Schools Hyderabad Partners with HOAG to Launch Leadership Lab

PTI
Updated At : 12:58 PM Feb 05, 2026 IST
Hyderabad, India | February 05, 2026: Meridian Schools Hyderabad has partnered with HOAG to bring the HOAG Leadership Lab to its campus as a key leadership development initiative for students.

As part of this collaboration, five chapters of the Leadership Lab will be delivered through two-day immersive programmes for each chapter. These immersive programmes are conducted through the academic year, engaging over 1,200 students from Meridian’s Hyderabad campuses: Banjara Hills, Madhapur, Kukatpally and Uppal, in a shared learning experience.

The HOAG Leadership Lab is a flagship programme designed for students aged 11 to 17, focusing on leadership, agency, and future-ready skills. Delivered through a mentor-led, experiential learning model, the programme engages students in real-world challenges, simulations, and reflective practices to build confidence, strategic thinking, resilience, ethical judgement, and purposeful action.

Founded in 1995, Meridian Schools is committed to holistic education that blends academic excellence with values-based learning, experiential education, and leadership development. This partnership reinforces Meridian’s vision of preparing students to lead with integrity, adaptability, and purpose in a rapidly changing world.

Ms. Tejaswi Butta, CEO, Meridian Schools Hyderabad, said, “The HOAG Leadership Lab aligns seamlessly with Meridian’s focus on nurturing confident, ethical, and reflective young leaders through meaningful learning experiences.”

Adetya VN Chopra, Founder, HOAG, added,

“Leadership is a practice best developed early. Our partnership with Meridian Schools reflects a shared commitment to preparing students to think critically and lead responsibly.”

About Meridian Schools Hyderabad

Meridian Schools is a group of progressive K–12 schools dedicated to holistic education that blends academic excellence with creativity, leadership, and real-world readiness. With affiliations across CBSE, IB, and Cambridge, Meridian’s curriculum and community aim to shape confident, compassionate, and globally aware learners through its integrated classroom experiences and student-centred pedagogy.

About HOAG

HOAG was built to address a gap in traditional education systems that often emphasise information retention over self-awareness, critical thinking, and real-world application. HOAG’s programs are adapted thoughtfully for students aged 11 to 17. Its learning experiences combine structured reflection with hands-on exploration, enabling students to build adaptable human skills that remain relevant regardless of academic paths or future careers.

Visit https://hoag.in/

Follow HOAG on Instagram: @thehoagexperience

HOAG Toll-free Number:

1800 833 8271

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

