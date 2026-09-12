Meril Launches HALO Stem and Latitud Revision Cup System for Anatomical Reconstruction

New-generation femoral stem and modular revision cup system incorporate surgeon-led Indian anatomical CT morphometric data, aimed at reducing dependence on Western implants through precise positioning, 'Made in India' engineering, and surgical control Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India (NewsVoir) Meril Life Sciences, an India-based global medtech company, has announced the dual launch of its HALO (Hybrid Asian Low Offset) Stem and the Latitud Revision Acetabular Cup System, designed to provide a complete primary-to-revision ecosystem for total hip arthroplasty (THA), with a focus on anatomical reconstruction, stable fixation and consistent implant positioning.

HALO (Hybrid Asian Low Offset) Stem The launch of HALO Stem and the Latitud Revision Cup also reflects the growing role of Indian medical device innovation in advancing orthopaedic care. For decades, the Indian orthopaedic market relied heavily on imported Western implants, which were primarily engineered around European and North American anatomical datasets. However, Indian and Asian anatomies present distinct variations including lower femoral offsets, narrower intramedullary canals, and smaller pelvic profiles. To address this mismatch and reduce reliance on Western designs, Meril collaborated with top Indian orthopaedic surgeons to pioneer a surgeon-led approach grounded in indigenous 3D CT scan morphometric studies of local patient populations.

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Hip replacement in India is increasingly relevant beyond the traditional perception of it being a procedure primarily associated with older adults. Avascular necrosis (AVN), developmental conditions, trauma, inflammatory arthritis and other conditions can affect younger and active individuals, making anatomical restoration and predictable outcomes important considerations in total hip arthroplasty.

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The HALO Stem has been designed with these anatomical considerations in mind. Its geometry is intended to support anatomical reconstruction while facilitating fit, alignment and load transfer. The stem incorporates a 135° neck angle, a moderate 2.5° taper angle, ribbed geometry for rotational stability and fixation, extended ribs to support fixation and facilitate removal, a polished neck and distal tip for smoother insertion, and a blasted surface for enhanced fixation.

Speaking about the design philosophy behind the HALO Stem, The Director & Senior Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon of SIMS Hospital, Dr. Vijay C. Bose, said, “The development of the HALO Stem was driven by the need to address the anatomical and surgical considerations we encounter in our patients. The objective was to create a stem that supports accurate anatomical reconstruction while providing reliable primary stability and controlled insertion. The design features have been developed with the surgeon’s requirements and the patient’s anatomy in mind, with an emphasis on consistency and predictability during total hip arthroplasty.” Dr. Krishna Kiran, The Director and Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon of Medicover Hospital said, “Addressing complex acetabular bone loss requires high intraoperative adaptability. The Latitud Revision Cup was designed to give surgeons complete anatomical freedom allowing us to tackle challenging Paprosky defects and narrow pelvic structures with confidence, while eliminating our reliance on Western revision options.” With the launch of HALO Stem and Latitud Revision Cup, Meril continues to expand its orthopaedic portfolio with solutions focused on addressing clinical and anatomical requirements relevant to Indian and Asian patient populations.

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About Meril Life Sciences Meril is an India-based global medical device company focused on advancing healthcare through innovation and strong R&D. It provides cutting-edge medtech solutions in over 150 countries, supported by more than 35 subsidiaries worldwide. Through partnerships, precision technology, and international quality standards, Meril is shaping the future of healthcare.

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