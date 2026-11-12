VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 12: Established in February 2022, the bootstrapped and profitable education company marks a significant valuation milestone, backed by sustained revenue growth, expanding learner outcomes and an ambitious vision for the future.

Meritshot has achieved a formal company valuation of ₹500 crore, marking a defining moment in its journey as an emerging player in India's professional education and upskilling industry. Established in February 2022, the company has built its business around a growing demand for industry-relevant skills, professional advancement and education that translates into tangible career opportunities.

The ₹500 crore valuation represents a significant milestone in the company's development and sets the stage for its next phase of expansion. What makes Meritshot's journey particularly noteworthy is its bootstrapped operating model, continued profitability and reported revenue growth without raising external equity funding.

Advertisement

A ₹500 Crore Milestone Built on Business Growth

Meritshot's growth has been accompanied by a consistent increase in its reported revenue. The company has recorded 100% year-on-year revenue growth across three consecutive financial-year comparisons: FY 2023–24 over FY 2022–23, FY 2024–25 over FY 2023–24, and FY 2025–26 over FY 2024–25.

In December 2024, Meritshot crossed another important benchmark by achieving ₹1 crore in monthly revenue. The company has maintained a bootstrapped business model, without raising external equity funding, and reports having remained net-profit positive since inception.

Advertisement

These business fundamentals form an important part of Meritshot's growth story. Building a profitable organisation while expanding its programmes, operations and market presence requires a disciplined approach to business development and resource allocation. The ₹500 crore valuation marks a significant achievement in this journey.

Building in a Market with Growing Demand

The demand for professional upskilling is being shaped by changes in technology, business operations and employer expectations. Organisations increasingly need professionals who can work with evolving tools, understand industry practices and adapt to changing job requirements. At the same time, graduates and working professionals are seeking opportunities to strengthen their capabilities and improve their career prospects.

Advertisement

Meritshot operates within this expanding market, offering professional learning programmes designed around industry requirements and practical skill development. Its learning ecosystem combines structured instruction, hands-on learning, mentorship and placement assistance.

The company's focus is to make professional education more closely connected to the realities of employment. Rather than treating a qualification as the final outcome, Meritshot aims to help learners build capabilities that can support their progression in the workplace.

Scale and Outcomes: The Learner Impact

Alongside its business growth, Meritshot has built a learner-focused ecosystem supported by a network of hiring partners. The company reports more than 4,000 career transitions and partnerships with over 400 hiring organisations.

Its reported learner outcomes include a 95% placement rate among eligible learners who completed their programmes and actively participated in placement assistance, salary hikes of up to 150%, and a highest salary package exceeding ₹80 lakh per annum.

These outcomes form an important part of Meritshot's positioning in the professional education market. By combining skill development with career support, the company aims to help learners move beyond acquiring knowledge and towards applying it in professional environments.

The Leadership Behind Meritshot's Journey

Meritshot's growth is guided by its leadership team, comprising Roshan Sharma, Chief Executive Officer; Maryam Siddiqui, Chief Marketing Officer; and Ankit Chauhan, Chief Operating Officer.

The team comprising Roshan, Ankit and MAryam brings together strategic leadership, brand development and operational management to guide the company's business direction. Their collective focus is on strengthening Meritshot's position in the professional education market while building an organisation capable of serving a wider learner base.

The company's progress reflects the contribution of its leadership, employees, mentors, hiring partners and learners who have been part of its journey since its establishment.

What Comes After the ₹500 Crore Valuation?

For Meritshot, achieving a ₹500 crore valuation is an important accomplishment, but it is not the end goal. The company has set its sights on a much wider opportunity within India's education and workforce development landscape.

Its future plans include establishing a physical presence across every Indian state, expanding into international markets and entering new segments within the education ecosystem. It also aims to strengthen its programme portfolio and extend access to career-oriented learning for more individuals.

The long-term vision is to build Meritshot into a leading professional education brand, recognised for its learning ecosystem, industry relevance and contribution to career advancement. The company also has the ambition of building a unicorn-scale enterprise.

As Meritshot moves into its next phase, the ₹500 crore valuation provides a significant marker of how far the organisation has progressed since 2022. Its focus now is on building upon that foundation, expanding its reach and creating a larger impact in the professional education sector.

The ₹500 crore milestone marks an important chapter in Meritshot's story. The next chapter will be defined by the scale of opportunities it creates, the learners it reaches and the organisation it builds for the future.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)