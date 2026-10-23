MEROO Launches Professional Nail Care Products in Bengaluru, Bringing Four Years of Research and Development to the Salon Industry

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 23: MEROO, a professional nail care brand founded by Jitendra Kumar, officially launched its professional nail product range on October 5, 2026, at Taj West End, Bengaluru. The launch brought together renowned salon owners and nail artists from across Bengaluru to introduce a new range of professional nail care products developed to meet the evolving needs of the salon industry.

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Drawing on Jitendra Kumar’s experience in the salon supply business through Beauty Centre, a renowned salon supply store in Bengaluru operating since 2009, MEROO has been developed with a deep understanding of the requirements of salon owners, nail technicians and professional nail artists. The brand has invested over four years in research and development to create a product portfolio focused on balancing price, quality and trust.

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“Having served the salon industry through Beauty Centre in Bengaluru since 2009, I’ve gained first-hand insight into the needs of salon owners and nail professionals. This experience, combined with over four years of research and development, led to MEROO—a professional nail care brand built around the three things the industry values most: price, quality and trust. Our vision is to empower nail professionals with reliable products that inspire creativity and deliver results,” said Jitendra Kumar, Founder of MEROO.

A Comprehensive Range of Professional Nail Products

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MEROO’s product portfolio has been designed to support multiple stages of professional nail services, from nail preparation and enhancement to creative nail art and finishing. The range caters to professional nail technicians, nail salons and beauty academies seeking products for a diverse range of nail treatments and artistic applications.

The brand’s signature colour collection features 108 gel polish shades, alongside glitter, disco, cat-eye, neon and jelly finishes. Its broader portfolio includes builder gel bottles and jars, sculpting gels, platinum gels and acrylic systems, offering options for nail extensions, overlays and sculpted nail enhancements.

Complementing its colour and enhancement systems, MEROO also offers nail art products and professional accessories, including brushes, files, cuticle tools, magnets, drills, bits and UV lamps. This comprehensive product range is intended to support nail professionals across everyday salon services, contemporary nail trends and intricate nail art techniques.

Built Around the Needs of Salon Professionals

MEROO’s development has been shaped by its founder’s longstanding engagement with the professional salon industry. Through Beauty Centre, Jitendra Kumar has gained direct exposure to the products, preferences and practical considerations that influence purchasing decisions among salon owners and nail technicians.

This industry experience informed the brand’s four-year research and development journey, with a focus on creating a professional nail care portfolio that addresses the market’s expectations around price, quality and reliability.

The brand emphasises premium formulations, consistent quality, trend-forward colours and professional performance. Its stated product attributes include highly pigmented colours, self-levelling application and long-lasting wear, with HEMA-free and TPO-free options highlighted in its gel polish collection.

Building Partnerships Across the Professional Beauty Industry

With its launch in Bengaluru, MEROO aims to establish relationships with nail salons, independent nail technicians and beauty academies while contributing to the professional nail care segment in India.

The brand’s vision is to become a trusted professional nail care partner by combining a comprehensive product portfolio with an understanding of the everyday needs of salon businesses. By focusing on innovation, creativity, quality and dependable performance, MEROO seeks to support professionals in delivering high-quality nail services while exploring new techniques, finishes and trends.

The launch marks the beginning of MEROO’s journey to build a strong presence in the professional beauty industry and develop long-term partnerships with the salon community.

For more information about MEROO’s professional nail care products, visit www.meroo.in, follow @merooofficial on Instagram or contact the brand directly.

MEROO is a professional nail care brand dedicated to serving nail technicians, salons and beauty academies with a comprehensive portfolio of nail products. Its range includes gel polish and specialty colour collections, builder and sculpting gels, acrylic systems, nail art products and professional accessories. Founded by Jitendra Kumar, MEROO is built around the principles of innovation, quality, creativity, trust and performance, with a focus on developing products that meet the evolving needs of the professional salon industry.

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