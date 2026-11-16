Merritronix Limited Reports H1 FY27 Results Total Income Up 91%, EBITDA Up 95% and Net Profit Up 224% YoY

PNN

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], November 16: Merritronix Limited, an Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) company specialising in high-reliability, mission-critical electronic assemblies for defence, aerospace, telecom and industrial electronics, has announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

H1 FY27 Financial Highlights

(₹ in Lakh, except EPS and margins)

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Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Dovari Amarnath, Managing Director, Merritronix Limited, said: “H1 FY27 has been a strong half for Merritronix. Total Income stood at ₹107.21 crore, a growth of 91.36% over the same period last year, while EBITDA came in at ₹15.99 crore and Net Profit at ₹12.09 crore. This half has been about moving from a trusted EMS supplier towards becoming a strategic partner for India’s defence ecosystem.

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We are acting as a catalyst for complementary partners across categories beyond traditional ESDM services, so that we can offer complete, compliant solutions. Our alliance with design and hardware engineering partners now lets us offer customers a single, vertically integrated capability stack, from RF and analog design to precision manufacturing.

We have taken this to defence, aerospace and telecom customers, and we are formalising partnerships through MoUs and contract manufacturing agreements to widen our reach. We believe these steps position Merritronix for larger, higher-value, multi-year programmes. We thank our shareholders for their continued trust.”

Business Outlook

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* Order Book: The Company had an order book of ₹101.64 crore as on September 30, 2026.

* IPO Proceeds and Capex: The funds raised through the IPO are being deployed toward the committed capital expenditure. The ordering and delivery process is underway, with installation and commissioning expected to be completed by the end of calendar year 2026.

* Strategic Partnerships: The Company entered into MoUs with Analinear Design Technologies and Stuam Technologies to support its design and technology capabilities, strengthening its offering and creating opportunities for future growth.

* Capacity and Utilisation: The Company has capacity of 7.65 lakh SMT boards, 6.00 lakh THT boards and 4.20 lakh product assembly units per annum, with capacity utilisation of 65%. As part of its NADCAP certification, the Company has initiated a secondary E2E SMT line. Key approvals include BEL, HAL and CERN (through TIFR).

* Customer and Business Development: Customer acquisitions and existing projects across the Company’s electronics manufacturing and design services business are progressing at a fair pace.

About Merritronix Limited

Incorporated in 1988, Merritronix Limited (BSE: XX) is an Electronics System Design and Manufacturing (ESDM) company specialising in high-reliability, mission-critical electronic assemblies for defence, aerospace, telecom and industrial electronics. From its EN 9100:2018 certified facility in Hyderabad, the Company offers component sourcing, PCB assembly, system integration, testing and obsolescence management, with capabilities spanning missile seeker assemblies, airborne radar systems and defence aircraft electronics. The Company listed on the BSE SME platform on June 8, 2026.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions and projections and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required under applicable laws.

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