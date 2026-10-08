MESC Appoints KlugKlug as Official Influencer Intelligence Platform to Expand Creator Economy Partnerships and Global Reach

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 8: The Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC), the industry-led Sector Skill Council under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with KlugKlug (Klug Tech Private Ltd), appointing it as the official Influencer Intelligence Platform.

Advertisement

The MoU was formalised during the MESC Board Meeting in the presence of Chairperson Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan, CEO Dr. Mohit Soni, and Governing Council members Mr. Salim Arif and Mr. Amit Behl.

Advertisement

This strategic collaboration will scale MESC’s partnerships and enable deeper exploration of its agendas with the Creator Economy in India and globally—across genres and skilling—while strengthening India’s footprint in this rapidly growing sector through data-driven intelligence and precision.

About the Partnership

Advertisement

KlugKlug will serve as MESC’s official influencer intelligence platform, supporting talent discovery, authentic partnership building, and skill development pathways across the creator ecosystem.

KlugKlug: The Global Gold Standard in Influencer Marketing Intelligence

KlugKlug (Klug Tech Private Ltd) is the global gold standard in Influencer Marketing Intelligence, with a database of 455 million creators worldwide and 14 million in India across Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. Founded in 2022, the AI-powered platform delivers audience insights, authenticity checks, engagement analysis, and campaign intelligence for leading brands and agencies across India and over 28 countries, helping drive transparency and measurable outcomes in the creator economy.

Voices from Leadership

Padma Shri Shankar Mahadevan, Chairperson, MESC

The creator economy is one of the most dynamic forces shaping media, entertainment, and youth aspirations today. By partnering with KlugKlug as our official Creator Intelligence Platform, MESC is equipping the ecosystem with world-class data and insights to boost this emerging economy

Dr. Mohit Soni, CEO, MESC

MESC’s mandate is to build a robust, industry-aligned skilling ecosystem under the Skill India Mission. KlugKlug’s unparalleled database and intelligence capabilities will accelerate our ability to identify emerging talent, design relevant programmes, and connect creators with meaningful opportunities—strengthening both employability and entrepreneurship in the creator economy.

Mr. Salim Arif, Governing Council Member, MESC

This partnership is a powerful step for us to decipher and strengthen our enablement of the Creator economy in India.

Kalyan Kumar, Co-Founder & CEO, KlugKlug

“We are honoured to partner with MESC as its official Influencer Intelligence Platform. Together we will use data to skill talent, build transparent partnerships, and elevate India’s global creator footprint.”

About Media & Entertainment Skills Council (MESC)

Established in 2012, MESC is a not-for-profit, industry-led Sector Skill Council promoted by FICCI with support from NSDC, operating under MSDE guidelines. It develops occupational standards, implements NSQF-aligned certifications, and bridges academia-industry gaps to build a skilled workforce for India’s media, entertainment, and creative sectors.

About KlugKlug (Klug Tech Private Ltd)

KlugKlug is a leading global AI-powered Influencer Marketing Intelligence platform that enables data-driven decisions across the creator economy through discovery, audience insights, authenticity analysis, and campaign tracking.

Media Contacts

MESC: connect@mescindia.org | www.mescindia.org

KlugKlug: www.klugklug.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)