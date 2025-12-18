BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], December 18: adidas, committed towards fostering a dynamic multi-sport culture in India, brought together football legend Lionel Messi and some of the nation's most inspiring world champions. Set in front of the majestic Purana Qila, this moment reinforces adidas' enduring vision to create a global stage for sport where excellence is recognized and celebrated beyond borders.

The iconic heritage site transformed into a confluence of greatness as Messi shared a rare interaction with Sumit Antil (World Para Athletics Champion - Javelin), Nishad Kumar (World Para Athletics Champion - High Jump), Nikhat Zareen (Women's World Boxing Champion), Renuka Thakur (Women's T20 World Champion), and Kuldeep Yadav (Men's T20 World Champion). More than just a meeting, this was an exchange of mutual respect between athletes who have achieved greatness in their respective sports at a global stage.

From Messi's triumphs at the FIFA World Cup and beyond to Sumit and Nishad's dominance in para-athletics, Nikhat's precision in the ring, and the World Cup heroics of Renuka and Kuldeep, this gathering symbolized the shared language of respect for athletes across sport. By bringing together champions from football, cricket, boxing, and para-athletics, adidas reiterated its belief that sport in India is evolving beyond boundaries.

Speaking on the moment, Vijay Chauhan, GM, adidas India, said: "At adidas, we believe that sports is the ultimate unifier. Bringing a legend like Lionel Messi together with India's finest world champions and seeing them interact and inspire one another, reinforces this belief. This isn't just about individual greatness, but about the collective spirit of the three stripes that connects athletes across borders and disciplines."

Sharing his experience, Lionel Messi said, "Sport knows no borders, and meeting these incredible Indian champions today has been a reminder that while the sports we play may be different, the passion and drive to win are the same. adidas has always stood for athletes across the globe, and it is a privilege to stand alongside these World Champions who are writing their own history and inspiring a new generation in India."

This historic union at Purana Qila serves as a powerful testament to the adidas spirit, bringing together legends of today to inspire the champions of tomorrow, united by the drive to push boundaries and redefine what is possible.

Link to the collaboration post: https://www.instagram.com/p/DSXcN-dEiQB/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igsh=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

