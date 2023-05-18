Meta India top executive quits

New Delhi, May 17
Meta’s director and head of partnerships in India Manish Chopra has quit the company. He joined the social media giant in January 2019.
Chopra took to LinkedIn to announce his departure. However, he will help in the transition over the next few weeks. “The recent months have been trying times for everyone in so many ways. I know this team has shown so much care and has helped each other selflessly...I am now looking forward to a new phase in my professional life. I will share more in due course,” he wrote.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
SC gives SEBI time till Aug 14 to complete Adani Group probe
CJI Chandrachud-led Bench seeks updated report from market r...
Old-timer Sidda or troubleshooter DK? Dilemma stays
Decision in 48 to 72 hours, says Surjewala
Biden busy, Sydney Quad meet off
Group leaders to meet on sidelines of G7 summit in Japan