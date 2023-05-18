Meta India top executive quits

PTI

New Delhi, May 17

Meta’s director and head of partnerships in India Manish Chopra has quit the company. He joined the social media giant in January 2019.

Chopra took to LinkedIn to announce his departure. However, he will help in the transition over the next few weeks. “The recent months have been trying times for everyone in so many ways. I know this team has shown so much care and has helped each other selflessly...I am now looking forward to a new phase in my professional life. I will share more in due course,” he wrote.