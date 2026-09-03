DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Meta puts guardrails in place for AI glasses after privacy concerns raises

Meta puts guardrails in place for AI glasses after privacy concerns raises

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 08:22 AM Sep 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

San Jose (California) [US], September 3 (ANI): Tech giant Meta has announced updates to its artificial intelligence-powered glasses after reports that users of the device were filming people without their consent, CBS reported.

Advertisement

According to the news report, the glasses include an LED light that signals when filming has started. Meta said it recently disabled the glasses' cameras if the light is physically tampered with. The light previously had to be blocked before filming started to lock the recording function. Now, recording is disabled if a user starts filming and then covers the light, according to Meta.

Advertisement

Earlier, online News platform Futurism reported that an ongoing class action lawsuit against Meta, had accused the tech giant of misrepresenting its privacy practices regarding the AI Glasses. The lawsuit was first filed in March after a joint investigation by a pair of Swedish newspapers found that Meta had stored content captured by its Meta AI Glasses and funnelled it to human reviewers for the purpose of training AI models. Meta had reported that it had sold more than seven million pairs of its smart glasses in 2025.

Advertisement

CBS News reported in August that a woman who was unknowingly filmed by a man wearing the glasses discovered a video of herself on social media. The woman said she was unaware she was being filmed and had never been asked for permission to be recorded.

Semafor reported that Meta is also rolling out a marketing campaign on social media and billboards aimed at increasing public awareness about how to know when someone is recording with the glasses.

Advertisement

According to reports, Meta is taking other steps to address privacy concerns regarding its AI glasses. Those include removing online posts providing tampering instructions or services; removing thousands of harassing posts related to pickup artist and prank content; and blocking search terms and hashtags associated with violating content. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts