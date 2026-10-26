Meta targets up to USD 95 billion in capital offerings to scale AI compute

New Delhi [India], October 26 (ANI): To fund its AI push, Meta Platforms said it will raise up to USD 95 billion in equity for data centers, cloud computing and related infrastructure. It announced the launch of concurrent underwritten public offerings consisting of depositary shares and Class A common stock tied to forward sale agreements, forming an initial USD 35 billion tranche of a broader multi-billion-dollar financing strategy.

Meta is also preparing a future at-the-market offering of roughly USD 60 billion upon the start of trading of its planned Class C common stock, bringing the total to USD 95 billion.

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According to Meta, under the current plan, the tech company offers 250 million Series A depositary shares representing interests in newly issued Series A Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock, valued at approximately USD 12.5 billion, alongside USD 22.5 billion of Class A common stock offered through forward sale structures.

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The substantial capital push supports escalating artificial intelligence investments and compute requirements, with Meta expecting USD 135 billion to USD 145 billion in total capital expenditures for 2026.

“AI is creating significant opportunities for Meta across its core business and new products and services,” the company stated in its release.

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“Meta's AI investments are already generating tangible returns through increased engagement, improved advertising performance and increased monetization,” the firm noted, adding that it is expanding data capacity to bring personal superintelligence to users globally.

The company plans to cover these outlays through operating cash flows, investment-grade debt, strategic tie-ups, and equity markets. Meta recorded USD 97 billion in operating cash flow across the first nine months of 2026, maintaining USD 82 billion in cash and marketable securities at the close of the third quarter, while revenue rose 26 per cent year-on-year to USD 64.6 billion with a net income of USD 9.9 billion.

The development follows recent strategic expansions in artificial intelligence and physical digital assets. Earlier in October, Meta introduced its Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full models to tackle complex professional and personal workloads.

Meta reported 3.64 billion daily users across its family of apps as of September 2026, alongside initial traction for its Muse platform, which drew over 10 million users across the United States and Canada during its rollout phase. The company maintains data facilities in 23 American states and is constructing four gigawatt-scale superclusters to nearly double total computing capacity over the year.

“Muse Wonder is a major leap towards delivering personal superintelligence for everyone,” Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg stated on X regarding the model release.

Earlier in July, Meta also secured USD 14 billion dollars alongside BlackRock to construct a dedicated data center complex in El Paso, Texas, where BlackRock-managed funds hold an 80 per cent interest and Meta retains 20 per cent under a shared cost commitment. (ANI)

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