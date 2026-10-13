DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Meta unveils Muse Wonder AI models to advance ‘personal superintelligence’ push

Meta unveils Muse Wonder AI models to advance ‘personal superintelligence’ push

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 07:46 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], October 13 (ANI): Meta has introduced two new artificial intelligence models, Muse Wonder and Muse Wonder Full, as it advances its push towards personal superintelligence, with the models designed to handle complex personal and professional tasks, including legal work, financial analysis and software development.

The company said the models are its most capable to date and are built to perform tasks that require sustained work rather than simply responding to individual prompts. They are intended to help users work through multi-step assignments, from understanding a lease or navigating an insurance claim to building applications.

Advertisement

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg described the launch as a major milestone in the company's AI efforts. “Muse Wonder is a major leap towards delivering personal superintelligence for everyone,” he said in a post on X.

Advertisement

A performance comparison shared in the post showed Muse Wonder Full scoring 13.1 on the Harvey LAB-AA legal agent benchmark, against 10.0 for Muse Wonder and 8.6 for GPT-6 Astra.

On DeepSWE 1.1, which assesses long-horizon coding, Muse Wonder Full scored 79.0, marginally ahead of Muse Wonder at 78.8.

Advertisement

The comparison also showed Muse Wonder Full scoring 45.4 on AutomationBench-AA, which evaluates end-to-end business workflows, compared with 39.1 for Muse Wonder.

Meta further said the models include Active Memory, which allows them to retain relevant information across conversations, and Active Focus, which helps them continue working towards a goal, try alternative approaches and recover from errors. They can also seek clarification and check with users before carrying out important actions.

Muse Wonder is available to developers and builders through the Meta Model API and Muse Code, while Muse Wonder Full is available to Muse Code subscribers.

The company said the models were trained to avoid sharing private information without permission, refuse harmful requests and help strengthen cybersecurity. Meta also said it would release a detailed report containing additional safety evaluations.

The planned expansion of Muse Wonder into Meta's consumer-facing services will be a key next step in the company's effort to bring its new AI capabilities to a wider range of personal and professional tasks. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts