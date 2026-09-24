Meta unveils new VR glasses with built-in AI, calls it the “most advanced device yet”

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta has unveiled “Meta VR Glasses,” which it describes as its “most advanced device yet,” combining built-in Meta AI with virtual reality capabilities in a pair of glasses weighing roughly the same as a deck of cards, the company said in a statement.

Meta’s latest VR glasses can be operated through voice commands, eye movements and hand gestures, allowing users to play movies, open applications, adjust their workspace and conduct searches without the need for controllers.

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“We’ve integrated your Meta AI agent directly into the operating system,” the company said.

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The latest VR glasses are five times lighter than the Meta Quest 3, largely due to a two-part design. While the glasses house the sensors and display, a separate puck connected through an optical tether handles computing, battery and storage functions and can be clipped to a pocket or bag.

The device features Meta’s 5K Infinite Display based on micro-OLED panels, offering 37 pixels per degree to improve visual clarity and text legibility. It also uses ultra-compact pancake lenses designed specifically for the device.

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“It’s also a next-generation computing platform, giving you a multi-screen private workspace, turning any flat surface into a keyboard and touchpad, and allowing you to get work done from wherever you are, without needing extra hardware,” the company said in a release.

The glasses support Dolby Vision for enhanced colour, contrast and visual detail, while Dolby Atmos spatial audio is integrated directly into the frames, according to the company.

“Meta VR Glasses are the first ever IMAX Enhanced certified VR device and will be one of the only ways to experience select films in IMAX’s exclusive expanded aspect ratio at home,” Meta said, adding that users will also be able to watch “VR Enhanced versions of iconic films like Avengers: Infinity War and Star Wars: A New Hope in the new Disney Immersive Cinema by ILM app.”

According to the release, Meta is working with streaming and entertainment platforms including Prime Video, YouTube, DIRECTV, AMC+, Crunchyroll, Plex, ESPN and Tubi to expand the media offerings available on its VR glasses. Peacock, HBO Max and Paramount+ will also make their 3D content catalogues available on the device for the first time.

Also, the company’s content library will continue to expand, with thousands of titles expected to be available internationally when Meta VR Glasses launch, including 3D titles from Lionsgate.

“We’re also partnering with director James Cameron and Lightstorm Vision to debut “first time in 3D” blockbusters in 2027,” it added.

The company is also introducing hologram technology that will create a photorealistic digital representation of users, capturing their expressions and reactions in real time to enable hands-free video calls on Meta VR Glasses. (ANI)

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