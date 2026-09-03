MetaGO Opens Its First Clinic in Andheri, Mumbai: What Doctor-Supervised GLP-1 Care Looks Like In Person

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 3: With GLP-1 medicines becoming increasingly visible in India’s weight-management conversation, the question is no longer simply whether these medicines work, it is how they should be used safely, who should prescribe them, and what medical supervision actually looks like.

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MetaGO, a doctor-led metabolic health platform, opened its first physical clinic in Andheri, bringing its medically supervised approach to weight management into an in-person setting. The clinic is open seven days a week, from 10 AM to 8 PM.

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The clinic is located at 10th Floor, Crescent Solitaire park, 8th, International Airport, The Crescent Business Park, Andheri – Kurla Rd, Andheri – Ghatkopar Link Rd, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400072. MetaGO’s model combines medical assessment and prescription-led treatment with nutrition and health coaching, diagnostics and ongoing follow-up.

What is MetaGO?

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MetaGO is India’s doctor-led metabolic health platform, built for people who have tried everything to lose weight yet still feel stuck.

Combining advanced diagnostics, medical expertise, evidence-based treatment, and long-term lifestyle support, MetaGO helps people understand why their body is holding on to weight and what it truly needs to change.

The company lists Kunal Kapoor, Varun Sheth and Zaheer Adenwala as its founders and has a clinical team that includes doctors such as Dr. Kaushal Patel, Dr. Deep Hathi, Dr. Shubhashree Patil, Dr. Abhinav Garg and Dr. Yash Chauhan. Their qualifications and areas of experience are listed on MetaGO’s website.

The underlying premise is straightforward: weight management can involve more than calorie intake and exercise. A medical assessment can help identify factors such as metabolic health, blood sugar, other medical conditions and individual treatment considerations before a treatment plan is developed.

What happens during a first consultation?

A typical MetaGO programme begins with a metabolic assessment rather than immediately starting medication. MetaGO says its assessment looks at more than 35 health markers to help doctors understand the individual’s health and possible contributors to weight gain.

The patient then meets with a doctor, who reviews the medical history, diagnostic information and weight-management goals. Where clinically appropriate, the doctor may prescribe medication as part of the overall treatment plan.

This is an important distinction between doctor-supervised weight management and buying a weight-loss injection independently. GLP-1 and related medicines are prescription therapies and should be selected according to the patient’s medical circumstances, rather than simply based on the amount of weight they hope to lose.

MetaGO’s programme also includes nutrition and health coaching. Its published programme describes monthly doctor consultations, weekly one-to-one nutrition or health-coach sessions, quarterly at-home blood diagnostics and ongoing chat support.

Which GLP-1 medicines does MetaGO prescribe?

GLP-1-based medicines have become an important part of modern obesity and metabolic care. Depending on the patient’s medical history, indication and suitability, a doctor may consider medicines such as semaglutide (Ozempic or Wegovy) or tirzepatide (Mounjaro)

The choice of medicine is not intended to be a one-size-fits-all decision. Treatment is based on a doctor’s assessment of the patient’s health, medical history, treatment goals and suitability.

Affordability is also a consideration when determining an appropriate treatment option, alongside clinical factors.

Do you need a prescription for GLP-1 medicines in India?

Yes. GLP-1-based medicines used for diabetes or weight management are prescription medicines, and patients should obtain them through appropriate medical evaluation and prescribing.

India’s National Formulary explains that medicines classified under Schedule H are prescription drugs that may be sold at retail only on the prescription of a registered medical practitioner.

This is one reason doctor-supervised programmes are different from simply obtaining an injection through an informal source. The medication is only one part of treatment; appropriate patient selection, dose adjustment, monitoring and management of adverse effects are also important.

How is a weight-management clinic different from a gym or diet clinic?

A gym primarily provides exercise. A diet clinic may focus primarily on nutrition. A medical weight-management clinic brings additional clinical assessment and treatment into the process.

At MetaGO, the stated programme combines doctor consultations, diagnostics, nutrition or health coaching and ongoing monitoring. The programme is designed around the individual’s medical history, test results and response to treatment rather than prescribing the same diet or exercise plan to everyone.

This approach is particularly relevant for people who have repeatedly attempted weight loss through diet and exercise but have struggled to maintain results, or for those who have obesity alongside conditions such as diabetes, hypertension or other metabolic concerns.

Can people outside Mumbai use MetaGO?

Yes. The physical clinic is based in Andheri, Mumbai, but MetaGO also operates as an online programme. Its model includes remote consultations, at-home diagnostics, medicine delivery and ongoing digital support, making the programme accessible to people who are not able to visit the Mumbai clinic regularly.

For someone searching for a weight loss clinic near me, a weight loss clinic in Mumbai, or specifically a weight loss clinic in Andheri, the physical clinic provides an in-person option while the online programme extends access beyond Mumbai.

What should patients look for in a weight-loss programme?

The growing popularity of weight-loss injections has also made it more important to distinguish medical treatment from unregulated or purely commercial weight-loss services.

Patients considering a weight-loss programme should ask who is prescribing the medication, whether their medical history and laboratory results are reviewed, how side effects are monitored, what happens if the medication needs to be changed or stopped, and what support is available for maintaining weight loss.

MetaGO’s approach is built around these elements: medical assessment, doctor-led treatment, nutrition and lifestyle support, monitoring and a longer-term maintenance strategy.

For people looking for obesity treatment in India, weight loss treatment in Mumbai, or medically supervised weight loss injections in India, the distinction matters. Effective weight management is not simply about obtaining medicine. It is about determining whether treatment is appropriate in the first place, using it under medical supervision, and building a sustainable plan around it.

MetaGO’s Andheri clinic represents the physical extension of that model: a place where patients can access doctor-supervised weight management in person, while retaining the option of ongoing digital care when they are not in Mumbai.

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