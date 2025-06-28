Metalia Partners with All Home to Set New Standards in Digital Facade Design

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28: Metalia, India’s leading facade design brand has entered into a strategic collaboration with All Home, a newly launched venture by the co-founders of PharmEasy, backed by Bessemer Venture Partners. This alliance marks the beginning of a new chapter in Metalia’s progression, heralding an expansion of its market penetration and the strengthening of its standing as a design-led, tech-first brand.

All Home, a pioneering omnichannel platform, has been launched with the core objective of unifying India’s decentralised $60 billion interiors and architecture market. By leveraging technology, optimising distribution channels, and harnessing market insights, it seeks to elevate design and construction brands, empowering them for sustainable growth. Through a combination of equity and debt-based investments, the platform brings together high-potential brands across various categories, from facades to furnishings, under a single integrated ecosystem.

For Metalia, this collaboration supports the foundation shaped over the last five years, rooted in innovation, user-centricity, and purposeful design. With a presence in 30+ cities across India, Metalia is known for creating bespoke facade systems that combine architectural sensibilities with engineering and artistic precision. Each facade is designed to reflect the client’s vision while responding to its architectural context. This partnership will help scale those values across newer markets and digital channels.

The brand will continue to operate under its current leadership, ensuring its design integrity, values, and processes remain central to this next phase of growth. “This partnership reflects our belief that design and technology must move together, not just to improve how we build, but to reimagine the systems that shape the built environment. With All Home, our focus goes beyond designing facades. It’s about creating frameworks that are thoughtful, efficient, and deeply attuned to the people and places they serve,” said Kartikeya Batra, Founder of Metalia.

Metalia is now poised to expand its presence across metropolitan cities, Tier 1 and Tier 2 markets, and into the Asia-Pacific region, with a focus on the Middle East. Development strategies include launching flagship experience showrooms, building franchise partnerships, and introducing a tech-enabled interface tailored for architects, designers, and clients. The brand will also strengthen its operational backbone, enhancing coordination across sites and post-design services.

As Metalia continues to expand, its focus remains unchanged: to design facades that are purposeful and distinctly reflective of their context and client. This collaboration is not just about enabling better access, smarter delivery, and a more profound impact across the built environment.

About Metalia Metalia has been redefining India’s architectural skylines since 2021 with bespoke envelope solutions that combine design innovation and engineering precision. Headquartered in New Delhi, the brand draws on an ecosystem of craftsmanship and material innovation.

Metalia’s portfolio encompasses expressive, high-performance facade systems that respond to both context and the client’s vision. The studio’s integrated approach, blending concept, engineering, fabrication, and installation, ensures consistency, creativity, and technical rigour at every step.

Every facade Metalia creates is a dialogue between form and function, design and durability. Metalia continues to evolve, embracing change, exploring new technologies, and staying attuned to the shifting language of architecture.

