Home / Business / MetLife Opens Registration for 7th Annual Triangle Tech X (TTX) Conference

ANI
Updated At : 12:20 PM Oct 01, 2025 IST
VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 1: MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) has announced that registration is now open for its 7th annual Triangle Tech X (TTX)--a free, virtual conference taking place October 28 and 29 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. ET each day.

TTX 2025 will address: "Agility Unleashed: Embracing STEM Innovation at Light Speed." With an all-star agenda and forward-thinking speakers, attendees will gain insights into:

* How agility fuels innovation and keeps individuals and organizations competitive in a rapidly evolving world

* The vital role of humanity in STEM--ensuring accuracy, trust and integrity in a digital-first era

* How inclusion unlocks creativity, accelerates growth and expands opportunity across the innovation landscape

Register and Watch on Demand

As the conference will be held in the Eastern time zone, all registered participants have the option to watch live or access session replays and exclusive content on demand after the event concludes. Attendees can register now to secure access.

Contact: MetLife's Triangle Tech X

Email: triangletechx@metlife.com

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates ("MetLife"), is one of the world's leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help individual and institutional customers build a more confident future. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Asia, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit metlife.com.

Contacts:

For Media:

Marisa Osta

Marisa.Osta@ruderfinn.com

+91 9874465424

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

