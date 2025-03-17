Metropolis Foundation Empowers 353 Medical Students with Scholarships and Research Grants, Shaping Future Healthcare Leaders

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 17: Metropolis Foundation, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) arm of Ameera Shah-led Metropolis Healthcare Limited, India's second-largest and most respected pathology laboratory chain, hosted the 7th edition of the MedEngage Scholarship Summit 2024-25 in New Delhi. As one of India's largest private-sector medical outreach programs in the healthcare space, MedEngage provides financial aid, research grants, and skill-building opportunities to support and nurture young medical students.

Established in 2018 under the vision of Metropolis Chairman Emeritus Dr. Sushil Shah, MedEngage has evolved into a flagship CSR initiative and an award-winning program. To date, it has received over 10,000 registrations from across the country. This year, scholarships and research grants totalling Rs. 1.1 crore were awarded to 353 medical students, including 43 recipients of research grants.

Advertisement

The MedEngage Scholarships support undergraduate and postgraduate medical students across all years of MBBS education, including postgraduate training for MD/MS/DNB and the intervening internship year. These scholarships recognize outstanding achievements in academics, extracurricular activities, and research, including thesis presentations. Each year, students from nearly 500 government and private medical institutions across 27 states actively participate in the program.

The Summit was graced by eminent medical leaders, including Dr. Arun Gupta, President - Delhi Medical Council; Dr. Alok Bhandari, President - Delhi Medical Association; and Dr. Shubnum Singh, Principal Advisor - Health Policy, Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), New Delhi. Additionally, leading medical professionals from various specialties attended, further highlighting the program's impact on India's emerging medical talent.

Advertisement

Commenting on the program, Dr Duru Shah, Chairperson, Metropolis Foundation said, "MedEngage has grown into a powerful platform that nurtures future medical professionals while strengthening India's healthcare system. Many aspiring doctors face financial constraints and limited access to practical training, making it difficult to reach their full potential. By offering financial aid towards research and hands-on learning opportunities, MedEngage ensures that talent thrives based on merit. The program's strong focus on inclusivity expands access for students from underserved regions, creating a diverse and capable healthcare workforce prepared for future challenges."

The selection process, managed by Deloitte, follows a rigorous and competitive approach to choosing scholarship recipients. For research grants, an esteemed jury comprising experts from top academic institutions played a key role in evaluating the quality and impact of proposed projects. The panel included Dr. J. A. Jayalal, President of the Commonwealth Medical Association; Dr. Narendra Saini, Chairman of IMA; Dr. C. M. Singh, Director of Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences (RMLIMS), Lucknow; and Dr. Pradeep Aggarwal from AIIMS Jodhpur.

"MedEngage is more than a scholarship program-it is a catalyst for research, skill development, and medical innovation. Through a data-driven approach and sustained student engagement, the program addresses evolving educational needs while equipping future doctors with the expertise to tackle pressing healthcare challenges. By fostering research-driven learning, we contribute to India's scientific advancements and self-reliance, empowering young medical professionals to drive innovations in disease management, diagnostics, and accessible healthcare solutions," said Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer & Group Head - CSR, Metropolis Healthcare Limited.

Beyond scholarships, MedEngage offers hand-on learning opportunities, including Observership Programs, Academic Research Support, Laboratory Tours, Internships, and MedTalk webinars. These initiatives provide students with real-world experience under expert guidance at Metropolis' state-of-the-art laboratories. For more details on MedEngage, visit www.med-engage.com.

Metropolis Foundation (earlier known as Women Empowerment Foundation) is the Corporate Social Responsibility arm of Metropolis Healthcare, which is focused on positively impacting the lives of the people. In line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, (i.e., SDG 3,4,5), Metropolis Foundation's CSR initiatives are aimed towards imparting education, creating awareness on Gender, Equality, Health, and Women Empowerment. For the past 3 decades, Metropolis has been at the forefront in conducting impactful camps and driving numerous workshops for different sections of the society. The company has partnered with societies, corporate groups, educational institutions, government bodies, NGOs, wellness foundations and a host of other organizations to make a difference to the lives of people. Metropolis is currently driving three CSR programs i.e., MedEngage Scholarship Program, Too Shy to Ask (TSTA), and Preventive Healthcare Programs.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)