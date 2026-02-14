NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 14: Ameera Shah-led Metropolis Healthcare Limited (NSE: METROPOLIS | BSE: 542650), India's second largest and the most trusted pathology laboratory chain, hosted a high-impact Scientific Symposium on Genomics, bringing together over 300 clinicians, researchers, scientists and academicians to advance the clinical integration of genomic diagnostics across India's healthcare ecosystem.

The symposium also marked the formal unveiling of Metropolis' Centre of Genomics to the clinician community, reinforcing the Company's broader clinical engagement initiative focused on embedding advanced molecular diagnostics into routine medical practice. As precision medicine gains momentum in India and globally, the forum highlighted the shift from episodic testing to integrated, molecular-driven care pathways enabling earlier diagnosis, precise risk stratification, and personalised treatment across oncology, neurology, and women & child health.

Across oncology, discussions centred on tumour profiling, biomarker-driven therapies, and the expanding role of next-generation sequencing in guiding targeted cancer care. Neurogenomics sessions examined inherited and rare neurological disorders, including genetic epilepsies and neuromuscular conditions, highlighting how genomic testing can reduce diagnostic delays and enable personalised management strategies. In women and child health, experts explored reproductive genomics, prenatal diagnostics, and genetic counselling, underscoring the role of early molecular insights in improving pregnancy outcomes and paediatric care.

These thematic discussions were conducted through parallel sub-specialty sessions led by Key Opinion Leaders, Medical Advisory Board members, and distinguished national and international speakers, featuring panel discussions and case-based deliberations to deepen clinical engagement across specialties.

Clinicians also shared real-world case experiences demonstrating how genomics is enabling a transition from symptomatic management to evidence-based, targeted interventions, improving diagnostic clarity and reducing uncertainty in complex clinical scenarios. The discussions reflected a broader shift toward longitudinal, data-driven diagnostic journeys that support continuous and personalised patient management.

Commenting on the initiative, Ms. Ameera Shah, Promoter and Executive Chairperson, Metropolis Healthcare Limited, said, "The next phase of healthcare will be defined by how effectively genomic intelligence is embedded into clinical workflows at scale. The opportunity ahead lies in creating connected ecosystems where diagnostics, data science, and clinical expertise work seamlessly together. At Metropolis, we are focused on integrating molecular intelligence into everyday decision-making so that precision medicine moves toward becoming the standard of care, not the exception."

Dr. Kirti Chadha, Chief Scientific and Innovation Officer, Metropolis Healthcare Ltd., said, "As genomic medicine expands, the real challenge is not access to technology but ensuring accuracy, interpretation, and accountability at every step. Scaling responsibly requires rigorous validation frameworks, structured reporting standards, and close collaboration between scientists and clinicians so that genomic findings are applied with clarity and confidence in patient care."

The symposium featured participation from an eminent panel of national and international clinicians and experts, including Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr. Suresh Advani, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, Jaslok Hospital; Dr. Aniruddha Deshpande, Professor, Sanford Burnham Prebys, La Jolla, California; Prof. Stefan Bohlander, Department of Molecular Medicine, University of Auckland, New Zealand; Dr. Jyoti Bajpai, Senior Consultant, Precision Oncology, Sir H.N. Reliance Hospital and Apollo Hospital; Dr. Mehboob Basade, Senior Consultant, Medical Oncology, H.N. Reliance Hospital, Jaslok Hospital and Saifee Hospital; Dr. Anita Bhaduri, Senior Consultant, Histopathology, P.D. Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai; Dr. Charulata Sankhla, Neurologist, P.D. Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai; Dr. Rahul T. Chakor, Neurologist, Nair Hospital, Mumbai; Dr. Neelu Desai, Paediatric Neurologist, P.D. Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai; Dr. Pradnya Gadgil, Senior Consultant, Paediatric Neurology and Complex Epilepsy, SRCC Children's Hospital; Dr. Mayank Nilay, Clinical Geneticist, Post Graduate Institute of Child Health, Noida; Dr. Sunita Tandulwadkar, Ex-President, FOGSI and Chief IVF Consultant and Endoscopist, Ruby Hall Clinic, Pune; Dr. Chander Lulla, Consultant Sonologist and Fetal Medicine Specialist, Head - Ultrasound, Jaslok Hospital, Mumbai and Senior Consultant at Reliance HN Hospital and Ria Clinic; and Dr. Anupkumar Rawool, Senior Consultant Clinical and Cancer Geneticist, Founder and Director, Sahaj Genetic Clinic, Pune.

About Metropolis Centre of Genomics

The Centre of Genomics at Metropolis Healthcare Limited is an integrated precision diagnostics platform built on the Company's long-standing expertise in molecular diagnostics and precision oncology. Bringing together two CAP-accredited national referral laboratories, advanced next-generation sequencing technologies, and multidisciplinary scientific expertise, the Centre delivers clinically actionable genomic medicine across India.

It supports high-impact specialties including oncology, neurology, reproductive health, transplant immunology, and rare diseases through a comprehensive portfolio of NGS-based assays, robust bioinformatics, clinical interpretation, and genetic counselling across the care continuum. By combining cutting-edge technology with strong clinical governance and scientific stewardship, the Centre transforms complex genomic data into actionable intelligence, enabling earlier diagnosis, targeted therapies, and personalised patient management.

Beyond its current capabilities, the Centre of Genomics serves as a platform for continuous test development, AI-enabled analytics, and deeper digital integration to further strengthen clinical outcomes and operational excellence. With active engagement in pharmaceutical programs, clinical trials, and international collaborations, it is positioned as a strategic partner for global research, companion diagnostics, and precision-led drug development.

About Metropolis Healthcare Limited

Established in 1981, Metropolis Healthcare Limited is India's second-largest diagnostic chain, led by visionary leader Ms. Ameera Shah, Promoter and Executive Chairperson. With over four decades of excellence, Metropolis has been a pioneer in delivering best-in-class diagnostic services to patients, healthcare providers, and corporates across India and Africa. The company's extensive footprint spans 28 states, 7 Union Territories, and over 750 towns in India, supported by a robust network of more than 220 laboratories, 4,800+ service centers, and over 10,000 touchpoints.

Each year, Metropolis serves millions of individuals by providing actionable health insights that empower better clinical outcomes. Metropolis offers a comprehensive range of more than 4,000 tests and profiles, including advanced tests for diagnosing cancer, neurological disorders, infectious diseases, and various genetic abnormalities. The company's commitment to quality and accuracy is reinforced by its consistent CAP proficiency score of over 98% for the past decade, placing it among the top 1% of laboratories worldwide for quality assurance. The Metropolis philosophy is built on the pillars of technological superiority, a warm, patient-centric approach, and reliable diagnostic reports.

For more information, please visit www.metropolisindia.com or click on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

