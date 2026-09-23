Bangalore, Karnataka, India (NewsVoir)

Most warehouse problems don't start on the floor. They start with a storage setup that was never quite right for the space or the operation running inside it. Aisles that are too tight, vertical space going completely unused, pickers spending extra minutes locating a single pallet, it adds up fast. And fixing it later, once the operation is already running at full pace, costs a lot more than getting it right the first time.

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METSTO Enhances Warehouse Storage Systems with Advanced Racking Solutions for Better Space Utilization, Improved Efficiency, and Smarter Industrial Storage Management

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METSTO, short for Metal Storage Systems, has spent years building storage infrastructure for warehouses across India. Recently, the company widened its warehouse storage systems range to include more advanced racking options, ones that came directly out of feedback from clients dealing with real storage headaches.

The range now includes selective pallet racking, drive-in systems, push-back racking, and multi-tier shelving. Each serves a different kind of operation. Selective racking suits businesses with a large product variety that need constant access to every SKU. Drive-in systems work better where you're storing the same product in bulk, and rotation isn't the priority. Push-back racking sits somewhere between good density, without locking you into a strict last-in-first-out workflow. All of it is made from high-tensile steel, checked before dispatching, and installed by people who've done this across dozens of facilities.

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The process doesn't start with a product catalogue. METSTO's team visits the site, looks at the floor layout, understands what's being stored and how it moves, and then works out what configuration actually makes sense. That's where a lot of providers fall short; they send a quote without ever really understanding the operation. Getting that part right is usually the difference between a racking system that works and one that just occupies space.

Support doesn't stop after installation either. Clients have access to the team for adjustments, expansions, or issues that come up as the warehouse grows or changes.

From manufacturing to E-commerce, cold storage, as well as third-party logistics are the busiest industries, and are the major industries that rely on well-organized warehouses. Warehouse storage systems need to keep up with that pace without becoming a liability. That's the problem METSTO is focused on solving.

Full product details and consultation options are available at www.metalstoragesystems.com/warehouse-storage-systems.php.

About METSTO

Metal Storage Systems (METSTO) is an India-based manufacturer and supplier of industrial racking and warehouse storage systems, serving clients across multiple sectors with storage solutions built around practical, on-ground needs.

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