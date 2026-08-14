Mezzo Mezzo at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu Honored With Best Specialty Cuisine – European at the Travel + Leisure India & South Asia Delicious Dining Awards 2026

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India

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Mezzo Mezzo, the signature modern European restaurant at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu, has been recognized as Best Specialty Cuisine – European at the Travel + Leisure India & South Asia Delicious Dining Awards 2026. Chosen through readers' votes, the accolade honors restaurants that have earned acclaim for culinary excellence, refined hospitality, and memorable dining.

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Set against panoramic views of the Arabian Sea, Mezzo Mezzo presents a contemporary interpretation of European cuisine, where seasonal ingredients, bold flavors, and impeccable technique come together with artisanal cocktails and the theatre of an open kitchen. Sophisticated yet inviting, the restaurant has become a destination for guests seeking an elevated dining experience shaped by authenticity and effortless elegance.

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At the heart of Mezzo Mezzo is a philosophy rooted in simplicity, seasonality, and craftsmanship. Every menu reflects a thoughtful balance of tradition and innovation, allowing quality ingredients and refined techniques to take center stage. From the first to the final course, every detail is designed to create moments that are both personal and enduring.

"This recognition is a celebration of the people who bring Mezzo Mezzo to life each day. It reflects the passion, creativity, and dedication of our chefs, restaurant associates, and every member of the team who continually strives to create memorable moments for our guests. We are honored to be recognized by the readers of Travel + Leisure India & South Asia, and this achievement inspires us to continue evolving Mezzo Mezzo while remaining true to the thoughtful service, culinary excellence, and genuine care that define the JW Marriott experience." – Deep Vahi, Hotel Manager, JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu.

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This recognition marks another milestone in Mezzo Mezzo's culinary journey, reaffirming its commitment to creating experiences where exceptional cuisine, intuitive service, and meaningful connections come together effortlessly. As the restaurant continues to evolve, it remains dedicated to celebrating modern European dining through creativity, precision, and a genuine passion for bringing people together around the table.

About JW Marriott Hotels & Resorts

JW Marriott is part of Marriott International’s luxury portfolio of brands and consists of beautiful properties and distinctive resort locations around the world. Inspired by the principles of mindfulness, JW Marriott is a haven designed to allow guests to focus on feeling whole – present in mind, nourished in body, and revitalized in spirit – through programs and offerings that encourage them to come together and experience every moment to the fullest. Today there are more than 100 JW Marriott hotels in over 30 countries and territories worldwide that cater to sophisticated, mindful travelers who come seeking experiences that help them be fully present, foster meaningful connections and feed the soul. Visit JW Marriott online, and on Instagram and Facebook. JW Marriott is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the global travel program from Marriott International. The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, exclusive experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including free nights and Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

About Marriott International, Inc

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 9,500 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 144 countries and territories. Marriott operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel platform. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com.

In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram. Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

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Mezzo Mezzo team at JW Marriott Mumbai Juhu celebrating their win for Best Specialty Cuisine - European at Travel + Leisure India & South Asia Delicious Dining Awards 2026

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