MFI Light Microfinance raises Rs 196 cr

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 3

Micro finance institution Light Microfinance has raised Rs 196 crore in Series B funding led by British International Investment (BII), the UK’s development finance institution (DFI) and impact investor. All three of the company’s existing investors — Nordic Microfinance Initiative (NMI), Triple Jump BV and Incofin IM — also participated in this round.

With this funding, it plans to explore new geographies like Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Chandigarh, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand and new products in the MSME segment.