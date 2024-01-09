MFs’ assets surpass Rs 50L cr in 2023

New Delhi, January 8
After a lacklustre performance in 2022, the mutual fund industry saw a substantial rebound in 2023 with its asset base surging by nearly Rs 11 lakh crore, reaching over Rs 50 lakh crore mark fuelled by an optimistic equity market, awareness about financial stability and a robust economic expansion.
“This noteworthy achievement comes against the backdrop of India’s growth story, highlighting the MF industry’s ability to win investors’ trust by providing low-cost, long-term-oriented wealth creation avenues,” the Association of Mutual Fund Industry (Amfi) said on Monday.
The year 2023 has seen a substantial increase in overall inflow reaching Rs 2.74 lakh crore. This was supported by the increasing popularity of Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), which drew in Rs 1.84 lakh crore. The inflow has pushed the assets under management of the MF industry by 27%, adding Rs 10.9 lakh crore in 2023.
