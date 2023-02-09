MFs had doubts over Adani debt: Report

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, February 8

Shares of the Adani Group have been on a rebound for the past two days but the voting pattern of mutual funds in resolution of its listed companies shows their unease over at least three issues that were red-flagged in the Hindenburg Research report.

Mutual funds are large block investors and recent SEBI directions have made them more active participants in governance. One of these directions in 2021 made it compulsory for the MFs to vote on all corporate resolutions. No longer can MF representatives, especially from state-owned companies, afford to not turn up for Board meetings.

The disclosures by the MFs about their voting patterns have shown that many of them had reservations on three issues: related party transactions among Adani companies (there were over 6,000 in 21-22 alone), taking on substantial debt and appointment of Adani family members in key positions.

