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Home / Business / MG Group Celebrates 30 Years of Bus Building Excellence

MG Group Celebrates 30 Years of Bus Building Excellence

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ANI
Updated At : 06:26 PM May 05, 2026 IST
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NewsVoir

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New Delhi [India], May 5: MG Group has officially marked three decades of operations at its Zaheerabad manufacturing facility, reaffirming its standing as a leader in integrated bus manufacturing and engineering in India. The anniversary reflects the company's long-term commitment to innovation, safety, and passenger experience across the country's commercial vehicle sector.

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Over 30 years, MG Group has built a reputation for delivering high-quality mobility solutions across school buses, staff transportation, mofussil routes, and premium coaches. The Zaheerabad facility operates as a high-volume, fully integrated manufacturing hub covering fabrication, painting, trimming, assembly, FRP composites, electrical systems, and fire protection integration. The Belagavi facility is dedicated to premium and design-led coach development, advanced finishing, and prototype work.

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MG Group's manufacturing and leadership credentials received formal recognition at a national commercial vehicle industry forum, where the company was awarded Application Builder of the Year and its CMD was honoured as Business Leader of the Year. The company has also secured AIS-153 certification across multiple coach platforms, reflecting its commitment to safety and regulatory compliance.

With revenues exceeding Rs. 700 crore, MG Group continues to invest in expanding its manufacturing footprint and technological capabilities. Its priorities include consolidating large-scale operations at Zaheerabad, growing premium offerings at Belagavi, and deepening investment in automation and composite technologies.

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Commenting on the milestone, the CMD of MG Group said, "India's mobility ecosystem is undergoing a fundamental transformation. "With over 90% of public transport dependent on buses, the need for safe, scalable, and efficient mobility solutions is more critical than ever. MG Group is investing in integrated manufacturing, advanced engineering, and regulatory leadership to meet this demand. Our focus is to build scale with precision, lead in safety and compliance, and deliver a superior passenger experience. We are not just building buses, we are shaping the future of mobility in India."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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