NewsVoir

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], February 20: Droom, India's leading online marketplace for buying and selling used cars, has released its latest study on resale values in the competitive SUV segment. The study reaffirms MG Hector's stronghold in the market, ranking it as the SUV with the highest resale value even after three years. The study highlights that while popular SUVs like the Tata Harrier and Mahindra XUV700 typically retain 50-60% of their value, the MG Hector takes the lead with a resale rate of 70-75%. This substantial value retention in the SUV segment exemplifies MG Hector's formidable legacy, superior engineering, durability, advanced features, and strong consumer demand even in the used car market.

The study highlights how both petrol and diesel variants of the MG Hector deliver outstanding resale percentages. The diesel variant recorded a resale value of 74.46% in 2019, which surged to 88.76% by 2022, surpassing competitors like the Jeep Compass (43%), Tata Harrier (59%), and Mahindra XUV500 (74%). The petrol variant exhibited a similar trend, with a 72.21% resale value in 2019, climbing to 86.18% by 2022.

Advertisement

"Droom Analysis Team Official Quote: The MG Hector's exceptional resale value is a testament to its robust build quality, advanced features, and sustained demand in the pre-owned car market. Its ability to retain value significantly better than its competitors makes it a standout choice for buyers looking for long-term value and reliability. The Hector isn't just an SUV; it's a smart investment that continues to deliver, mile after mile, year after year."

Fuel efficiency is another area where the MG Hector shines. With a highway mileage of up to 21 kmpl, the Hector outperforms many of its rivals, including the Tata Harrier, which averages around 18 kmpl. This impressive fuel economy not only reduces the frequency of fuel stops but also lowers overall running costs, making the Hector an attractive option for cost-conscious buyers. Additionally, this fuel efficiency contributes to a greener, more eco-friendly driving experience.

Advertisement

With low maintenance costs compared to premium hatchbacks, the MG Hector stands out as a smart investment in the SUV segment. It also offers reasonable costs for routine servicing and replacement parts, which contributes to its overall lower cost of ownership. These affordable maintenance costs make the Hector an appealing choice for those looking for an SUV that offers both performance and financial peace of mind.

Comparative Resale Value

Droom is India's largest AI-driven 21st-century futuristic E-Commerce platform, transforming the Indian automotive market by offering the widest selection of new and used vehicles, from bicycles to planes. With over 2.5 million satisfied customers, Droom provides services like buying, selling, financing, insuring, and certifying vehicles. Its proprietary tech and AI-driven ecosystem, known as DCS (Droom Certification Services), include tools like Orange Book Value for pricing, ECO for vehicle inspection, and History for vehicle records, ensuring trust, convenience, and peace of mind. Droom offers India's largest online selection of automobiles, with over 250k vehicles across 12 categories in 1,174+ cities, all supported by exceptional trust, diverse options, competitive pricing, and unmatched convenience.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)