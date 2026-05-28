MG MAJESTOR 4X2 Automatic Top Trim Launched at INR 40.99 Lakhs(ex-showroom price)

Gurugram, Haryana, India --- Business Wire India

Advertisement

• Best-in-class 8-speed automatic transmission, available in 2WD and advanced 4WD

Advertisement

• Twin-turbo diesel engine delivers best-in-segment power of 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm torque

Advertisement

• Longest 5046mm, Widest 2016mm & Tallest 1870mm in the segment with a massive 2950 mm wheelbase

• India’s First D+ SUV with Level 2 ADAS, Electronic parking brake with Auto Hold and column gear shifter

Advertisement

• First-in-segment Triple Differential Locks on offer (front, rear, and centre)

• Advanced 4WD system with 10 off-road modes and Crawl Control Mode for extreme terrain mastery

• 219 mm ground clearance*, and an 810 mm water wading capability

• Front Ventilated and massage seats with driver memory and welcome function

• 3-zone climate control with 220V power outlet and dual wireless chargers,12 JBL surround-sound layout

• Assured buyback program of up to 70% buyback value

JSW MG Motor India today announced the launch of the much-anticipated MG MAJESTOR, India’s First D+ SUV. Designed for customers who want more from their next SUV, the MAJESTOR combines an imposing road presence, advanced engineering, and enhanced all-terrain capability.

The MG MAJESTOR 4x2 Automatic Top Trim has been launched at INR 40.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) (6 & 7-Seater)

The MG MAJESTOR 4x4 Automatic Top Trim has been launched at INR 44.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) (Only 7-Seater)

Commenting on the launch, Anurag Mehrotra, Managing Director, JSW MG Motor India, said, “The MG MAJESTOR marks a bold addition to our portfolio as India’s first D+ SUV, delivering a powerful blend of performance, premium comfort, advanced technology and superior reliability. With its unmatched dimension, off-road mastery and multiple segment-first features, the MAJESTOR sets new benchmarks and offers a truly differentiated value proposition in the Indian SUV landscape."

The MAJESTOR is engineered for true SUV performance. Its twin-turbo diesel engine delivers best-in-class 215.5 PS and 478.5 Nm torque, paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission in both 2WD and advanced 4WD. The intelligent 4WD system offers 10 off-road modes, seamlessly balancing everyday efficiency with rugged capability. In Auto Mode, it runs in 2WD under normal conditions and instantly switches to 4WD when traction is lost — ideal for rain, snow, or slippery surfaces.

Strengthening its off-road credentials, the MAJESTOR is the first in its segment to feature front, rear, and centre differential locks, enabling recovery even when wheels lose traction. With Crawl Control Mode, 219 mm ground clearance**, and 810 mm water wading capacity, it is built to conquer the toughest terrains with durability and reliability.

With a commanding 2950 mm wheelbase, the MAJESTOR stands unmatched at 5046 mm length, 2016 mm width, and 1870 mm height. Its Mosaic Matrix Grille, Dragon Eyes DRLs, Tri-beam headlamps, connected LED tail lamps, raised hood line, and 19-inch alloys create a bold yet refined presence.

Inside, the cabin offers a black-themed sanctuary with plush leather, ventilated and massaging seats (12-way driver, 8-way passenger), panoramic sunroof, 64-colour ambient lighting, and three-zone AC. Available in 6- or 7-seater configurations, it integrates dual 12.3-inch displays, wireless Android

Auto/Apple CarPlay, 12 JBL surround-sound speakers, dual wireless chargers, a 220V outlet, and 75+ iSMART-connected features for a tech-forward drive.

Safety is a core pillar of the MAJESTOR. Equipped with Level 2 ADAS, it provides assisted steering, braking, and acceleration. Additional features include a 360° HD camera, ESP with ABS, EBD, TCS, and RMI, ensuring confidence and control in every drive. The MAJESTOR is available in four colour options - Pearl White, Concrete Grey, Metal Black, and Metal Ash.

The MG MAJESTOR comes with the unique car ownership program "MG SHIELD". Through this program, MAJESTOR customers will avail the various after-sales benefits, including a three-year warranty with unlimited kilometers, three years of Roadside Assistance, and three labour-free periodic services. The owners can also customise their coverage by extending the warranty or roadside assistance or opting for the Protect plans, the company's pre-paid maintenance packages for added peace-of-mind and stress-free ownership experience. Additionally, MG offers an assured buyback program that provides up to 70% buyback value.**

Customers can now book the MG MAJESTOR at authorised dealerships across India or online at https://www.mgmotor.co.in/vehicles/mg-majestor-biggest-suv-india

Tech Spec & Key Features of MAJESTOR

MG MAJESTOR

4x2 AT

4x4 AT

MAJESTOR Savvy 4x2 AT

MAJESTOR Savvy 4x4 AT

Dimension (L x W x H) mm

5,046 x 2,016 x 1,870

5,046 x 2,016 x 1,870

Panoramic Sunroof

✓

✓

ADAS Level 2

✓

✓

Front Massage Seats

✓

✓

Dueal 12.3" Infotainment & Digitial Cluster

✓

✓

Electric Parking Brake & Electric Shifter

✓

✓

Enhanced off-roading capability (crawl control, (M-lock transfer case)

-

✓

Triple Differential Lock

-

✓

Wheelbase (mm)

2,950

2,950

Power

215.5 PS

215.5 PS

Torque

478.5 Nm

478.5 Nm

Transmission

8 AT

8 AT

Speakers

12 JBL Speakers

12 JBL Speakers

Power Driver's Seat

12 Way

12 Way

Ventilated Seats

✓

✓

360 Degree Camera

✓

✓

Rain Sensing Wipers

✓

✓

Auto AC (3 Zone)

✓

✓

Wheel Size (R19)

✓

✓

Dual Wireless Charger

✓

✓

Electronic Roll mitigation

✓

✓

Hill Descent Control

✓

✓

For more details, please visit: www.mgmotor.co.in.

*Ground Clearance 4x2

**T&C Apply

To View The Image, Click On The Link Below:

India’s First D+ SUV - MG MAJESTOR

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)