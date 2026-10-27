MG Windsor INDULGE Edition Now Available at Rs 17.89* Lakh With Segment-First Prive Screen and 332* Km Certified Range

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], October 27: JSW MG Motor India's new top-of-the-line Windsor variant pairs a 38 kWh battery and 332 km certified range with Shadow Gold dual-tone styling, 18-inch black alloy wheels and Urban Tan and Black Aero-Lounge rear seats that recline to 135 degrees.

Advertisement

- Priced at Rs 17.89 lakh (ex-showroom); Battery-as-a-Service from Rs 13.14 lakh plus Rs 4.30 per km

Advertisement

- Segment-first PRIVE SCREEN (Rear-seat entertainment), fitted as standard equipment

- 38 kWh battery pack with a certified range of 332* km

Advertisement

- More than 80,000 MG Windsor customers in 24 months

JSW MG Motor India's MG Windsor INDULGE Edition is priced at Rs 17.89 lakh (ex-showroom), comes with a 38 kWh battery pack with a certified range of 332* km, and features a roof-mounted PRIVE rear-seat entertainment screen as a segment-first feature. The Delhi-headquartered Company, JSW MG MOTOR PVT LTD, has opened bookings for the all new WINDSOR INDULGE at both authorised MG dealerships and online. The MG Windsor INDULGE Edition is one of the most premium limited editions among the Windsor EV line-up, positioned one step above the existing Essence trim.

The MG Windsor INDULGE Edition builds on the Windsor EV Essence trim with a dedicated set of exterior and interior visual design changes.

On the outside, the edition receives four changes that set it apart from every other variant in the wider range:

- Shadow Gold paint with a contrasting black roof

- Gloss-black outside rear-view mirrors with turn indicators

- 18-inch blacked-out alloy wheels

- An INDULGE badge on the C-pillar

Inside the cabin, the edition receives three further changes in a coordinated tan-and-black theme:

- Urban Tan and Black upholstery

- INDULGE embroidery on the front headrests

- INDULGE-badged cushions and neck pillows

Every MG Windsor INDULGE Edition also comes with a standard accessory pack including a rear sunshade, themed 3D mats and body-side moulding.

The MG Windsor INDULGE Edition comes standard with a segment-first PRIVE screen that gives second-row passengers its own dedicated rear-seat entertainment. It is paired with the Aero-Lounge rear seats, which recline up to 135 degrees. Up front, a 15.6-inch touchscreen supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for the driver and wireless smartphone charger.

The MG Windsor INDULGE Edition uses a 38 kWh battery pack, the only pack offered on this edition. The pack is rated for a certified range of 332 km (MIDC Part 1 + Part 2). A single electric motor produces 136 PS and 200 Nm. The battery pack also accepts 45 kW DC fast charging. On a DC fast charger, a 20-80% charge takes about 45 minutes. JSW MG Motor India offers a lifetime battery warranty for the first owner.

More than 80,000 customers have bought the MG Windsor in its 24 months. The MG Windsor INDULGE Edition arrives as the electric CUV completes two full years in the Indian car market. JATO Dynamics data ranks the MG Windsor as India's No 1 EV on the basis of wholesale volumes between October 2024 and August 2026. The new edition now heads the wider MG Windsor EV range as its top-of-the-line variant, above every other trim currently on sale in India.

"With the PRIVE roof-mounted screen and the Aero-Lounge seats, the INDULGE Edition turns the second row into the best seat in the car," said Vinay Raina, Chief Commercial Officer, JSW MG Motor India.

The MG Windsor INDULGE Edition is available at Rs 17.89 lakh ex-showroom. Buyers who prefer to rent the battery separately can choose Battery-as-a-Service from Rs 13.14 lakh plus Rs 4.30 per km. JSW MG Motor India also offers an assured buyback value programme on the edition. Bookings are now open at authorised MG dealerships, and customers can also book the INDULGE Edition online through the MG website.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)