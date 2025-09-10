BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 10: JSW MG Motor India has once again set a benchmark in the EV segment with the MG Windsor registering its highest-ever monthly sales yet again in August 2025. The company informed that it sold 4511* units of MG Windsor in August 2025.

Apart from wholesales, the carmaker also registered the highest-ever monthly retail sales and customer deliveries for the MG Windsor, making August a month of growth and milestones. The carmaker has sold more than 41,000* units of the MG Windsor since its launch.

The MG Windsor has been leading the Indian 4W-EV segment since launch, solidifying its position as a disruptive offering in the industry. The MG Windsor has been recognized with more than 30 awards, including the most coveted Green Car Award 2025 by iCOTY. It is India's first intelligent CUV and has emerged as a modern marvel in the automotive industry, capturing the combined essence of comfort, style, and technology.

Offered with a starting BaaS price of INR 9.99L + INR 3.9/kms+, this CUV combines the expanse of a sedan and the versatility of an SUV. The MG Windsor delivers 100 kW (136ps) of power and 200Nm of torque. The MG Windsor features a futuristic 'AeroGlide' design, transcending the traditional concept of segments. Inside, the car is offered with business-class comfort that features 'Aero Lounge' seats reclinable to 135 degrees, providing utmost comfort. Additionally, the massive 15.6" GRANDVIEW Touch Display on the centre console provides an intuitive driving experience.

