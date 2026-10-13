MH99 Burgers Set to Enter Delhi Market After Expanding Across Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 13: Mumbai-origin burger brand MH99 Burgers is preparing to enter the Delhi market, marking the next phase of its expansion across major Indian cities. Following its presence in Mumbai, Pune and Bengaluru, the brand is now looking to establish a foothold in the national capital, bringing its Mumbai-inspired food offerings to a new consumer base.

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The proposed expansion represents another step in MH99 Burgers' geographical growth as the company seeks to strengthen its presence beyond its home market. With Delhi identified as its next destination, the brand is preparing to introduce its offerings to consumers in one of India's prominent food and dining markets.

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The development comes as India's quick-service restaurant industry continues to evolve, with regional food brands exploring opportunities beyond their original markets. Changing consumer preferences, greater exposure to different cuisines and the growing popularity of convenient dining formats have created opportunities for emerging restaurant businesses to expand into new cities. For brands originating in metropolitan markets, geographical expansion also provides an opportunity to build recognition among consumers who may already be familiar with their offerings through travel or digital platforms.

MH99 Burgers began its journey in Mumbai, drawing inspiration from the city's energetic food culture and diverse culinary preferences. The brand subsequently extended its presence to Pune and Bengaluru, introducing its burger offerings to consumers outside its original market. Its planned Delhi entry builds on this progression and reflects an effort to develop a broader presence across Indian metropolitan cities.

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As part of preparations for the upcoming expansion, MH99 Burgers has introduced a digital campaign titled "Mumbai Is Coming to Delhi". The campaign highlights the brand's journey from Mumbai to Pune and Bengaluru while creating awareness about its proposed arrival in the national capital. Rather than presenting the expansion as an isolated launch, the initiative connects the company's origins with its next phase of growth.

The campaign also places emphasis on Mumbai's food identity, which has remained central to the brand's positioning. By retaining this connection while entering new markets, MH99 Burgers is seeking to establish a recognisable identity among consumers across different cities. The approach reflects how regional restaurant concepts can use their origins as a point of differentiation when expanding into competitive urban markets.

Delhi presents a distinct opportunity for the company because of its established dining culture, diverse consumer preferences and extensive quick-service restaurant landscape. The national capital is home to a wide range of domestic and international food brands, making market differentiation an important consideration for new entrants. For MH99 Burgers, the planned launch will provide an opportunity to introduce its existing brand identity to a market with varied food preferences and considerable competition.

The company's expansion journey also reflects a broader development within India's organised food-service sector, where homegrown brands are increasingly considering multi-city operations. While established national and international chains continue to maintain a significant presence, regional concepts are exploring new markets by building on their existing customer recognition and distinctive food positioning.

Moving from a regional presence to operations across multiple cities involves several considerations, including consistency in food preparation, customer experience, operational processes and local market preferences. These factors become particularly relevant when a restaurant brand enters a new geographical market with an established competitive environment.

For MH99 Burgers, the transition from Mumbai to Pune, Bengaluru and now Delhi represents a gradual extension of its geographical reach. Each market introduces the brand to a different consumer environment while providing an opportunity to retain the identity associated with its Mumbai origins. The planned Delhi launch is expected to be another important stage in that journey.

The upcoming expansion may also provide the brand with opportunities to engage consumers who have previously encountered MH99 Burgers during visits to Mumbai or its other operating markets. The campaign brief highlights this consumer connection through the example of a Delhi resident familiar with the brand from visits to Mumbai, illustrating how awareness developed in one city can potentially support recognition in another.

Digital communication is expected to play a role in introducing MH99 Burgers to Delhi consumers ahead of the proposed launch. Through its "Mumbai Is Coming to Delhi" campaign, the brand is seeking to communicate both its origins and its expansion plans while generating interest in its arrival.

However, the company has not yet disclosed specific details regarding the official launch date, proposed outlet locations, number of restaurants or investment associated with its Delhi expansion. These details will be important in determining the operational scale and rollout of the brand's entry into the capital.

As MH99 Burgers prepares for its next market, the emphasis remains on extending its geographical footprint while maintaining the Mumbai-inspired identity around which the brand has developed. Its planned Delhi entry follows its expansion into Pune and Bengaluru and signals its intention to reach a wider audience across India's urban food-service market.

Consumers seeking further information about the brand and its offerings can visit the official MH99 Burgers website.

With Delhi next on its expansion roadmap, MH99 Burgers is preparing to take its Mumbai-origin food concept into another major Indian market. The proposed launch marks a new chapter in the company's multi-city journey, with its execution and reception among Delhi consumers set to determine the next stage of its growth.

Website- https://mh99burgers.com/

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/mh99burgers?psln=MWt4cmI5dTM4M2Zn

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