Mia by Tanishq And Zepto Bring an Unexpected Rakhi Surprise to Doorsteps Across Mumbai And Delhi NCR

The collaboration brings Mia’s “Make Your Sister Cry (With Tears of Joy)” campaign into an everyday moment, reminding brothers to make their Rakhi gift count Mumbai, Maharashtra, New Delhi, Delhi, India --- Business Wire India This Rakshabandhan, Mia by Tanishq gave brothers an unexpected reminder to make their sister’s day a little more special. In a first-of-its-kind collaboration, Mia by Tanishq partnered with Zepto to bring its “Make Your Sister Cry” campaign into an everyday moment for consumers across Mumbai and Delhi NCR.

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As part of the collaboration, select Zepto deliveries featured Mia-branded tissue paper carrying the campaign thought, creating an unexpected Rakhi moment when consumers least expect it. Select orders also included a Mia gift voucher, inviting brothers to discover jewellery as a thoughtful way to celebrate the bond they share with their sisters.

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The idea brings together two seemingly different worlds — the convenience of quick commerce and the emotion of meaningful gifting. While Zepto has become part of the everyday rhythm of getting things delivered, Mia uses this familiar moment to spark a more personal thought around Rakhi: has the gift for your sister been taken care of yet? At the heart of Mia’s Rakhi campaign is the playful thought “Make Your Sister Cry”, celebrating the unspoken affection between siblings and the little gestures that often say more than words. Through its collaboration with Zepto, Mia extends this sentiment beyond traditional campaign spaces, turning an everyday delivery into a gentle nudge towards doing something that will genuinely make a sister happy.

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Through this campaign, Mia brings a contemporary expression to the age-old tradition of Rakhi gifting. From thoughtful everyday pieces to jewellery that can become a lasting keepsake, the brand offers brothers an opportunity to choose a gift that reflects the individuality of the sister they know best.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mr. Ajay Maurya, Head of Marketing and Category, Mia by Tanishq, said, “Rakhi celebrates a relationship that is often expressed without saying much. It is in the teasing, the little squabbles and the comfort of simply being there for each other. With ‘Make Your Sister Cry’, we wanted to capture that familiar sibling dynamic with a playful twist, while creating a moment for brothers to say what they may not always put into words. At Mia, we believe jewellery can be a beautiful way to express those feelings, and our collaboration with Zepto brings that sentiment into an everyday moment, when a simple delivery can turn into an unexpected gesture of love. Because sometimes, the most meaningful gifts begin with something as simple as remembering.” As part of Mia’s Rakhi offering, customers can avail 100% off on making charges on diamond jewellery from 25 to 30 August, giving brothers another reason to choose a meaningful gift for their sisters this Rakshabandhan.

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Through this unexpected collaboration, Mia by Tanishq and Zepto bring together convenience, discovery and emotion, making the journey to finding a thoughtful Rakhi gift begin in a place no one quite expects — with an everyday delivery.

About Mia by Tanishq Born with the heritage and the legacy of Tanishq, Mia is a brand of bold, modern, and chic jewellery. For the young, the young at heart and the stylish, Mia crafts gold jewellery in designs that are unique, minimal and extremely versatile. Featuring a wide range, the collections from Mia are designed to style one for every moment and every occasion effortlessly. Mia is a network of 300+ exclusive stores and present in 500+ Tanishq stores across 110 cities within India. Their store at the Burj Uman Centre in Dubai marks the launch of Mia’s international presence with three stores in the UAE. Delightful designs from Mia are also available through the website https://www.miabytanishq.com/ and across other online platforms including Swiggy Instamart, Tata Cliq, Amazon, Myntra, Tata Neu, Flipkart Minutes & Nykaa Fashion.

To View The Image, Click On The Link Below: Mia by Tanishq Partners with Zepto to Deliver Rakhi Surprises (Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR PWR

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