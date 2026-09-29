Miamin Systems to Launch GCC OS With Free Trial for Global Capability Center Ecosystem

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 29: As Global Capability Centers (GCCs) continue to expand beyond traditional support functions into engineering, product development, artificial intelligence, data and innovation, Miamin Systems is preparing to launch Miamin GCC OS, a new technology platform designed to support the broader GCC ecosystem.

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The platform is scheduled to launch this month, with Miamin Systems opening the initial version for a free trial to GCC leaders, enterprises, service providers, technology companies and other participants in the GCC ecosystem.

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The company says the launch is intended to give organizations an opportunity to explore the platform while allowing Miamin Systems to gather feedback from the industry and further develop the product.

The launch comes as companies globally continue to evaluate India as a destination for building and expanding their Global Capability Centers. As GCCs take on increasingly strategic responsibilities, the ecosystem supporting them has also grown to include talent companies, technology providers, consulting firms, infrastructure providers and other specialized partners.

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Miamin Systems believes there is an opportunity to bring these participants into a more connected digital environment.

From GCC setup to ecosystem management

Miamin GCC OS is being designed around the different stages of the GCC lifecycle.

For organizations evaluating their first GCC, the journey can involve decisions around location, talent, leadership, technology, operating models and external partners. Existing GCCs may have different requirements as they expand engineering teams, establish product functions or introduce new capabilities such as AI and data.

The company says GCC OS is intended to provide a digital layer through which organizations can discover resources, connect with relevant ecosystem participants and explore capabilities related to building and scaling GCC operations.

Rather than positioning the platform as another standalone consulting or staffing service, Miamin Systems is developing it as an ecosystem-focused technology product.

Sanjay Manikandan, Founder and CEO of Miamin Systems, said:

“The GCC industry has changed significantly. GCCs are now becoming strategic technology and innovation centers for global organizations, and the ecosystem around them has become much larger and more specialized.

We started looking at the problem from an ecosystem perspective. There are enterprises building GCCs, leaders running them, talent partners supporting them, technology companies providing solutions and many other participants involved in the journey. We believe there is an opportunity to connect these different parts through technology.

GCC OS is our first step towards building that platform. We are opening the initial version through a free trial because we want the ecosystem to use it, challenge it and give us feedback. We want to build the product with the GCC community rather than build it in isolation.”

Free trial to open the platform to the market

As part of the launch, Miamin Systems will make the initial version of GCC OS available through a free trial.

The company expects the program to attract GCC leadership teams, enterprises exploring GCC expansion, service providers and technology companies that operate within the ecosystem.

The free-trial approach is also intended to create an early feedback loop between users and the product team.

Miamin Systems says the platform will evolve based on how organizations use it and the requirements identified during the initial phase.

The company has not positioned the launch as a finished product, instead describing it as the beginning of a longer-term platform development journey.

A growing ecosystem around GCCs

India's GCC ecosystem has developed considerably over the past decade.

GCCs have increasingly moved into areas such as software engineering, product development, research and development, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, cloud computing, analytics and other specialized functions.

This expansion has created a broader ecosystem of companies supporting GCC operations.

For an organization establishing a GCC, finding the right combination of talent, technology and specialized partners can involve multiple conversations and fragmented sources of information.

Miamin GCC OS is intended to address part of this challenge by creating a technology platform focused specifically on the GCC ecosystem.

The platform will bring together different categories of participants, with the longer-term objective of creating a connected environment around GCC-related requirements.

A platform for multiple stakeholders

Miamin Systems expects GCC OS to serve multiple groups within the ecosystem.

For enterprise and GCC leadership teams, the platform is intended to provide access to relevant ecosystem resources and connections.

For talent and staffing companies, it can provide another channel to engage with organizations building and scaling GCC teams.

For technology and service providers, the platform is intended to create visibility within a focused GCC ecosystem.

The company expects participation from different stakeholders to become increasingly important as the platform develops.

Building with industry feedback

The initial free-trial period will also be used to understand how GCC organizations want to use the platform.

Miamin Systems says it plans to engage with early users and collect feedback on the platform's functionality, user experience and future requirements.

Sanjay Manikandan added:

“We don't believe the GCC ecosystem can be understood from only one perspective. A GCC leader has a different requirement from a technology provider, and an enterprise setting up its first center has a different requirement from an organization already operating multiple centers.

That is why feedback from the ecosystem is important to us. The free trial is not just about giving people access to the product; it is also about learning from the people who are actually building and operating GCCs.”

Beyond staffing and consulting

Miamin Systems' entry into the GCC technology space also represents an expansion beyond traditional talent and technology services.

The company has experience working across technology talent and engineering ecosystems and is now applying that experience to a dedicated technology platform.

With GCC OS, the company aims to create a product-led approach to the GCC ecosystem rather than limiting its role to individual services.

The platform is expected to evolve over time as more users and ecosystem partners participate.

Launching this month

Miamin Systems plans to make Miamin GCC OS available for free trial in September 2026.

GCC leaders, enterprise teams, technology companies, service providers and other ecosystem participants will be able to register and explore the platform during the initial launch phase.

The company expects the first phase to provide an opportunity to validate the platform, understand user requirements and identify areas for further development.

For Miamin Systems, the broader ambition is to build GCC OS into a technology platform that can support organizations across different stages of their GCC journey.

As GCCs continue to evolve from traditional offshore centers into global hubs for engineering, product development and innovation, Miamin Systems believes the ecosystem supporting them will need to evolve as well.

Miamin GCC OS will launch in September 2026 with an initial free trial for the GCC ecosystem.

About Miamin Systems

Miamin Systems is a technology and talent solutions company working across technology, engineering, talent and Global Capability Center ecosystems. The company works with organizations on technology talent, engineering teams and GCC-related initiatives.

With Miamin GCC OS, the company is expanding its focus towards building a technology platform designed specifically for the growing GCC ecosystem.

Website: Miamincorp.com

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